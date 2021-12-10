Ready for a good dose of Discounts on Android phones and compatible accessories? You arrived at just the right time: our usual Friday Bargain Hunting is ready to help you renew your phone at the best price.

Do not miss the entire collection of offers that you have below: they are usually limited, so will disappear sooner rather than later. Go for them!

Android phones on sale

Realme gt . The Realme GT is still one of the best purchases of 2021, especially if you get the most powerful version on sale: for only 479 euros you have it on Amazon. It is not exactly cheap, but it does have an excellent price for what the phone includes: Snapdragon 888, 12/256 GB, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, triple rear camera, 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, 8/128 GB and much more.

. The Realme GT is still one of the best purchases of 2021, especially if you get the most powerful version on sale: for only 479 euros you have it on Amazon. It is not exactly cheap, but it does have an excellent price for what the phone includes: Snapdragon 888, 12/256 GB, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, triple rear camera, 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, 8/128 GB and much more. Realme GT Master Editon . This shortened version of the powerful “normal” GT does not detract at all for its performance, nor for its price: Amazon has lowered the Realme GT Master Edition to a more than good 269 euros. For that price you get a mobile with Snapdragon 778, 6/128 GB, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 4,300 mAh battery with a very fast charge of 65 W and triple rear camera with 64 megapixel main sensor.

. This shortened version of the powerful “normal” GT does not detract at all for its performance, nor for its price: Amazon has lowered the Realme GT Master Edition to a more than good 269 euros. For that price you get a mobile with Snapdragon 778, 6/128 GB, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 4,300 mAh battery with a very fast charge of 65 W and triple rear camera with 64 megapixel main sensor. Xiaomi 11T Pro . Good discount for one of the most powerful mobiles in the Xiaomi catalog: you have the Xiaomi 11T Pro in Amazon for 599 euros. It is a very powerful mobile, with the Snapdragon 888 inside, an excellent 6.67-inch screen and a fast charge that leaves you speechless: 120 W. Very good phone.

. Good discount for one of the most powerful mobiles in the Xiaomi catalog: you have the Xiaomi 11T Pro in Amazon for 599 euros. It is a very powerful mobile, with the Snapdragon 888 inside, an excellent 6.67-inch screen and a fast charge that leaves you speechless: 120 W. Very good phone. Xiaomi 11T. Powerful, with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 as a processor, attractive design, with all the best of Xiaomi and at a super contained price: you have the Xiaomi 11T at 399 euros on eBay for the 8/128 GB model with the “XIAOMIES20” coupon.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES Version)

LITTLE F3 . Big discount on this piece of phone, especially considering that it is the most complete version: the 8/256 GB POCO F3 is on eBay for only 309 euros if you apply the “XIAOMIES20” coupon. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound.

. Big discount on this piece of phone, especially considering that it is the most complete version: the 8/256 GB POCO F3 is on eBay for only 309 euros if you apply the “XIAOMIES20” coupon. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound. LITTLE M4 Pro . The latest mobile of the brand has hit a good discount despite being very recent: you have the POCO M4 Pro on eBay for 229.99 euros if you apply the coupon “XIAOMIES20”. It’s the 4/64 GB model, more than enough to get a good Android experience. It includes a MediaTek Dimensity 810, a 6.6-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, among many other features.

. The latest mobile of the brand has hit a good discount despite being very recent: you have the POCO M4 Pro on eBay for 229.99 euros if you apply the coupon “XIAOMIES20”. It’s the 4/64 GB model, more than enough to get a good Android experience. It includes a MediaTek Dimensity 810, a 6.6-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, among many other features. OPPO Find X3 Lite. This phone cannot be missing from our usual collection of Bargains, the OPPO Find X3 Lite seems like a safe choice if you are looking for power, great design and excellent camera. All for 333.90 euros. It’s not the lowest price the phone has ever been at, but it’s still insane for what it offers.

Reduced accessories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 . It’s Samsung’s key watch of 20920, but it still keeps up. In addition, it is elegant, it comes loaded with functions and you have the 45mm model for sale at Amazon: 249 euros. Above, it is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with 4G LTE, you do not need the phone to take it away from home.

. It’s Samsung’s key watch of 20920, but it still keeps up. In addition, it is elegant, it comes loaded with functions and you have the 45mm model for sale at Amazon: 249 euros. Above, it is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with 4G LTE, you do not need the phone to take it away from home. Xiaomi Mi Band 6. Great price for one of the best activity wristbands you can buy: the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is super complete, also very economical. And much more if you buy it in MediaMarkt: it is at 33.05 euros. It measures activity, sport, has an oximeter, its AMOLED screen looks good in all conditions and combines perfectly with your Android.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Bracelet, Smart Watch Bracelet, 1.56 “AMOLED Screen, Sleep Monitoring, Waterproof Bluetooth Fitness Tracker, Global Version

Fitbit Activity Watches & Tracks. Amazon has downgraded much of Fitbit’s collection of “wearables.” You have the Fitbit Versa 2 for 109 euros, the Fitbit Versa 3 for 159 euros, the Fitbit Sense for 229.95 euros, the Fitbit Inspire 2 for 59.95 euros and the Fitbit Charge 4 for 109 euros.

Android apps and games on offer

Hills Legend: Action-horror € 0.59 free

free Meegis – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Fixter Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Planet O – Icon Pack 0.79 euros free

free Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Café International 4.09 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros Braveland wizard 3.09 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 5.49 euros

More offers

Does our section on Fridays fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

