The prettiest Android of 2022? This Oppo can take the prize

There is a mark of mobiles which recently arrived in the West and which in 2022 will be one of the most important. Today we have to talk about the next generation of Oppo phones which will arrive shortly with one of the most special and beautiful designs. The Oppo Reno 7 They are just around the corner and their leaks let us see that almost everything is ready to meet them. If you are thinking of buying a high-end in 2022 it is possible that this terminal will make you fall in love with its curves, colors and screen. Oppo knows how to do different mobiles and very, very beautiful.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, a beautiful high-end reminiscent of the iPhone 13

There is no denying it: the first look at the Oppo Reno 7 Pro reminds the current Apple iPhone 13. Oppo has borrowed this design from the successful iPhones with flat frames that arrived with the generation of 2020. It is one of the few brands that dares to “experiment” in the high-end launching daring devices.

This new Oppo will be the Reno 7 Pro, the most advanced of the next generation. It is expected to arrive with high-end internal features, a quality panel and a decent camera. Oppo may not be an expert at doing the more powerful mobiles or with a better camera, but yes in making them very beautiful and of extreme quality.

A few months ago we tested the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and one of the things we liked the most was its design. Oppo knows how design a mobile, make it robust as well as light and use very high quality materials.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro may be one of the best examples of the company’s work and become one of the best made smartphones of 2022. If you are tired of rounded frames this terminal could be a great option.

Oppo goes for it all in 2022

Oppo is one of the benchmarks for 2022 when we talk about smartphones. The company has entered strongly, has a budget and quality mobiles to be able to have a good presence in 2022.

It is already in the main physical stores such as El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt as well as in the most important mobile phone operators. Their prices are not especially cheap, but if you want build quality and hardware slightly higher than the Xiaomi of the day, we recommend you take a look at their catalog.