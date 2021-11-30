The subscription service of the official Android store has a lot of jewels: for what it costs to subscribe to Google Play Pass you get full access to a wide selection of apps. And, since we have already chosen the ten essential apps for the subscription, now we will do the same with the games category, much more complete.

Google Play Pass includes a multitude of paid applications, without ads and complete that are accessible under a monthly or annual subscription. If you use your Android mobile thoroughly, it is not a bad idea to subscribe to Play Pass, Google is making an effort to improve its subscription service little by little. In apps it is not so complete, but does offer remarkable appeal in gamesJust take a look at the following ten jewels to discover all that you can save on purchases.

Stardew valley

It is a true marvel, one of those games that should be bought on the phone. RPG, farm game, resource management, 8-bit graphic styles, much longer than it implies and extremely rich in detail– Playing Stardew Valley provides an experience that takes you back to the golden age of video games.

Stardew Valley is included in Google Play Pass: by downloading it from your subscription you save the 4.89 euros that it currently costs. It is one of the best recommendations we can make in mobile games: if you haven’t played it yet, go for it right away.

Stardew valley

Terraria

It bears some resemblance to Stardew Valley, at least when it comes to 8-bit cut graphics. And without losing the extension: Terraria generates worlds in three different sizes (small, medium and large) that you will have to explore thoroughly to discover its more than 400 enemies, the non-playable characters that will help you on the journey, the dungeons and all the item creation options.

Terraria is a cult title that offers dozens of hours of mobile gameplay without losing multiplayer options with other users. It costs 5.49 euros; that you save if you already subscribed to Google Play Pass.

Terraria

Game Dev Tycoon

Do you want to become a video game developer? Well, it is just what this title of resource management raises: transfer the mechanics of games like Sim City to the realm of video game creation. You start by creating a personal game and you grow until your new titles become AAA. Game Dev Tycoon is addictive like few others.

It is super well plotted, the mechanics are simple to learn and complex to master, the progressive evolution collaborates in enhancing the fun and, in short, Game Dev Tycoon is the best video game creation game that you can play on your mobile. This paradox usually costs 5.49 euros, zero if you have a Play Pass.

Game Dev Tycoon

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge building adds trademark GLaDOS humor to the physics and logic implicit in this type of game; What makes for an instant classic on mobile: Bridge Constructor Portal is a blast, whether you’re into construction games or just want to spend some time building bridges. Watch out: hook.

Bridge Constructor Portal is a game of great quality, with aesthetics based on the classic Portal, includes portals and the always welcome voice of GLaDOS (audio in English): the humor of the cybernetic voice brings the pepper to a recipe that is as well elaborated as it is presented. You save 5.49 euros.

Bridge Constructor Portal

Holedown

This game is one of our weaknesses: its Arkanoid mechanics and Puzzle Bobble hides an addictive progression that you can’t break away from until you’ve reached the core of half a galaxy. It is an arcade title of bouncing balls off the walls until the blocks are eliminated, as simple to explain as it is difficult to master. When you accumulate a lot of balls it is a delight to see them destroy the entire screen.

Holedown is one of those little-known jewels that is well worth the purchase, also download it if you already pay for Play Pass. To try it is to fall into their networks, we warn you: a single game and you will not be able to unhook yourself.

holedown

Monument Valley 1 and 2

There is no excuse, you must have played Monument Valley sometime. If you have not done so, you can correct the error by downloading both games, the first and the second part, free of charge: they are an absolute delight to behold; in addition to a challenge for the brain: its logic puzzles are very well spun. Too bad they are too short, even playing one Monument Valley behind the other.

Google Play Pass includes the two complete parts and without paying a cent apart from the subscription: you save 8.48 euros from its usual price. Monument Valley is a true gem of mobile video games.

Monument valley

Monument valley 2

Sonic The Hedgehog Classic 1 and 2

Google Play Pass not only offers paid applications free of charge to subscribers, but also remove ads and in-app purchases. Thanks to that, you can enjoy two classics in the history of video games without discomfort: the original Sonic 1 and 2.

Blast through classic console settings, iconic characters like Sonic and Tails, emulation completely faithful to the original titles, controls well adapted to touch screens and the option to play them with a physical controller. Essential on your Android.

Thimbleweed Park

It seems that the 8-bit aesthetics of the 90s flood the graphics of our selection, here comes another of the essentials of Play Pass: Thimbleweed Park. You may not know it by name, but surely you will not forget it: it is a classic graphic adventure Developed by the creators of Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island. Almost nothing.

Super fun, riddled with enigmas, with all the magic of classic adventure games, it exudes the characteristic humor of Maniac Mansion or Monkey Island and is quite extensive: gives for many hours of fun (and to break your head with good). It costs 9.99 euros, a price that is worth every penny of what it costs. So imagine if you play it without paying anything other than your subscription.

Thimbleweed Park

Star Wars: KOTOR

Great game set in the Star Wars universe that combines high-quality 3D graphics with the mystique that exudes the saga created by George Lucas. Star Wars: KOTOR offers the same RPG experience as on computers and consoles since adaptation to mobile phones is traced. And without losing quality along the way, it is a true marvel.

Star Wars: KOTOR is a must download if you like the universe of the saga. Even if not: the game offers fun, large doses of exploration and hours of high-quality entertainment. With Google Play Pass you save the 9.99 euros that is usually worth.

Star Wars ™: KOTOR

Reigns (trilogy)

The mechanics of this game broke molds at the time for its originality: Reigns is an adventure game with cards that are selected with the scrolling mechanism of Tinder. You navigate through the plot by moving the card left or right to select the next step. And you can end up ending the king’s dynasty or just the opposite, exalting it to the highest altar in the Kingdom.

Reigns has three different games: the original, his majesty’s and the one set in Game of Thrones. And the trio can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play Pass: you save 9.87 euros.

Reigns

Reigns: Her Majesty

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Although in applications it is very fair, in games it does offer tons of good titles: Google Play Pass rents more if you like entertainment on your mobile. And the previous proposals are just a sample, there are titles as good as those. Do you have any more favorite?