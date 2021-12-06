One of the things I enjoy at Christmas is making homemade sweets to share with the family. At this time my house smells like cinnamon and ginger, a Christmas smell which reminds me that it is a festive time to share.

Chocolate, cinnamon, gingerbread or classic cookie recipes speculoos European, are some examples of the amount of desserts and Christmas sweets that can be prepared on these dates.

That is why we wanted to collect our favorites among all the Christmas cookie recipes proposed by the experts at Directo al Paladar, and which are ideal to prepare as a family, starting with the classic gingerbread cookies.





Spiced Christmas Cookies

One of the most Christmas elaborations, especially in northern Europe, is cookie dough with many aromas, spices and powerful flavors that combine with honey or nuts. An example of Christmas style cookies could be the gingerbread cookies that we have already told you about, but there is much more.

Lebkuchen cookies or gingerbread figures

When we bake these cookies the spice mix will tell us that it is already Christmas, because it will smell all over the house. They are a staple of Central European Christmas pastries with countless variations, although this recipe is one of the simplest and they do not contain eggs or butter. To make the decoration as Christmas as possible we can get ourselves with cookie cutters like these, with more basic shapes like stars and a Christmas tree.





Gingerbread cookies and honey

Very simple to do and with an unmistakable aroma. These Honey Gingerbread Cookies are a guaranteed win. You can store them in an airtight jar like this one so that they will keep for several days with the perfect texture.





Honey, cocoa and Christmas spice cookies

This cookie recipe is perfect to take advantage of that jar of honey that they have in the bottom of the fridge and even It can help us to decorate the tree if we make a little hole before baking them and we put a rope or thick thread on it. Although the ideal is to use a mixture of Lebkuchen or spice bread, it can be made homemade, adapting it to taste as they teach us in Directo al Paladar.





More Christmas cookies:

Traditional Christmas cookie recipes

Butter cookies or classic Spanish sweets such as Murcian cakes are essential at this time of year, and their preparation exudes tradition.

Snowflake cookies

The basis of this cookie recipe is a butter dough of the most traditional, to which we give a snowflake appearance with the help of icing. We can use snowflake shaped cutters like these to get the perfect shape.





Blanched cakes

This traditional recipe from Cartagena is one of the heirs of the Arab candy store based on olive oil and nuts. Simple and very grateful, these cookies are a great Christmas gift if we put them, for example, in one of these original boxes.





Recao or count cakes

We traveled to Murcia to discover these special cookies, a traditional Murcian Christmas recipe that has honey and almonds as complements. A classic that we love and with which we will surprise the whole family with a sweet.

Shortbread or Scottish biscuit

Shortbreads have historically been a luxurious sweet reserved for big celebrations like Christmas, Hogmanay (the Scottish New Year’s Eve party) or weddings. And although this recipe is now available to everyone and at any time of the year, it is a splendid Christmas option.

More traditional Christmas cookie recipes:

Christmas chocolate cookies

We can make cookies with Nutella in the microwave that we will have ready in three minutes, some colorful cracked cookies or some fantastic chocolate shortbread with salt flakes that are blessed glory.

We are amazed by chocolate and all its versatility, and it was essential that it had a small hole in this compilation of Christmas cookies. But if we want them to be very Christmas recipes, there are two that conquer us year after year.

Chocolate marzipan cookies

Combine the classic marzipan to make cookies It’s the best idea a pastry chef has ever had. Not only does it help us to take advantage of those remains that will remain after the party but this will become a recipe that you will repeat every year when you try it, little word.

Chocolate cinnamon amaretti cookies

Gluten free and Italian-inspired, this recipe for cookies with ground almonds is the ideal alternative for those who flee from the more traditional marzipan. They hold up very well for several days stored in an airtight container although yes, if they do not fly before they are delicious.





More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Photos | Directo al Paladar, Юлія Вівчарик on Unsplash