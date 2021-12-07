Puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream: easy (and resultona) Christmas appetizer recipe

We start by preheating the oven to 180ºC. Then, placing the puff pastry on the work surface and, with a round pasta cutter, we cut circles.

We beat the egg, we paint with him the surface of the puff pastry circles and sprinkle them with the toasted sesame. We bake them until golden brown.

We drain the sardines from the oil and remove the central spine. We crush them together with the cheese and put the cream obtained in a pastry bag with narrow, fluted nozzle. We open the puff pastry and fill them with the sardine dip.