Puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream: easy (and resultona) Christmas appetizer recipe

Simple and delicious at best, these puff pastry will be a hit in any Christmas recipe menu. To advance work, the puff pastry can be prepared up to two days in advance and keep in an airtight can until the moment of being refilled. The sardine cream can also be made beforehand, stored in the fridge and assembled at the last minute.


Index hide
1 Ingredients
2 How to make puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream
3 With what to accompany the puff pastry

Ingredients

For 6 people
  • Round or rectangular puff pastry
    1
  • I beaten egg
    1
  • Roasted sesame seeds
  • Cream cheese
    100 g
  • Canned sardines (can in oil)
    1

How to make puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream

Difficulty: Easy
  • Total time
    30 m
  • Elaboration
    30 m

We start by preheating the oven to 180ºC. Then, placing the puff pastry on the work surface and, with a round pasta cutter, we cut circles.

We beat the egg, we paint with him the surface of the puff pastry circles and sprinkle them with the toasted sesame. We bake them until golden brown.

Step by Step

We drain the sardines from the oil and remove the central spine. We crush them together with the cheese and put the cream obtained in a pastry bag with narrow, fluted nozzle. We open the puff pastry and fill them with the sardine dip.

With what to accompany the puff pastry

What I liked the most about this recipe for puff pastry stuffed with sardine dip is the contrast between the crunchy dough and the creamy filling. It is a delicious appetizer and is susceptible to multitude of variants, for example changing the sardines in oil for mussels. We can serve them with a salad or with another simple and hot appetizer such as dates with walnuts.

Read:  Garlic bread. Easy, simple and delicious cooking recipe

Directly to the Paladar | 45 original canapes to surprise your guests at Christmas
Directly to the Paladar | The 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus to get it right for sure


The news

Puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream: easy (and resultona) Christmas appetizer recipe

was originally published in

Direct to the Palate

by Maria Jose.