Puff pastry stuffed with sardine cream: easy (and resultona) Christmas appetizer recipe

Simple and delicious at best, these puff pastry will be a hit in any Christmas recipe menu. To advance work, the puff pastry can be prepared up to two days in advance and keep in an airtight can until the moment of being refilled. The sardine cream can also be made beforehand, stored in the fridge and assembled at the last minute.
We start by preheating the oven to 180ºC. Then, placing the puff pastry on the work surface and, with a round pasta cutter, we cut circles.
We beat the egg, we paint with him the surface of the puff pastry circles and sprinkle them with the toasted sesame. We bake them until golden brown.
We drain the sardines from the oil and remove the central spine. We crush them together with the cheese and put the cream obtained in a pastry bag with narrow, fluted nozzle. We open the puff pastry and fill them with the sardine dip.
With what to accompany the puff pastry
What I liked the most about this recipe for puff pastry stuffed with sardine dip is the contrast between the crunchy dough and the creamy filling. It is a delicious appetizer and is susceptible to multitude of variants, for example changing the sardines in oil for mussels. We can serve them with a salad or with another simple and hot appetizer such as dates with walnuts.
