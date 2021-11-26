It’s here: after a whole week anticipating offers and sales, Black Friday bursts into our usual “Hunting Bargains” section, flooding our recommendations with great prices. Do not let them pass, they are unmissable.

Affordable, high-end phones, premium phones and even a tablet with great appeal: Black Friday is a great opportunity to renew the mobile at the best price. Take advantage of all the offers, which fly.

The best POCO mobiles on offer

LITTLE F3. There is no better recommendation than this if you are looking for a powerful mobile, capable of doing any task and with a camera above its low price: the POCO F3 remains at the level of the best mobile phones of 2021. And it is worth only 279 euros, one bargain.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

POCO X3 Pro. Another of the key recommendations of this 2021: you will not find anything better for the price of this POCO X3 Pro, 199.99 euros for the most powerful version (in the Xiaomi store, at 199 euros on Amazon and 188 euros on eBay ). Essential.

The best Xiaomi phones on offer

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite . 5G mobile with all the best of the brand, especially its excellent quality / price ratio. 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen, the most complete version (6/128 GB) and a triple rear camera that gives a lot of play: you have the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite for 297.99 euros at Amazon.

‌Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Very good phone for the price it currently has on Amazon: get the ‌Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 279.90 euros in its 6/128 GB version. You don't need much more to enjoy a complete and quality Android experience.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Xiaomi 11T . Powerful, with the Snapdragon 888 as the heart of the warrior, with an attractive design and with all the best of Xiaomi. And at a super contained price: you have it at 419 euros on eBay for the 8/256 GB model with the “BLACKELEC” coupon. If you prefer Amazon, the 8/128 GB version is also discounted: 449 euros.

Xiaomi Pad 5. It has barely been on the market for a week and it has already become the most recommended Android tablet: the Xiaomi Pad 5 showed us in its analysis that it offers the best leisure and work experience. You have the 6/128 GB version for 329 euros and the 6/256 GB version for 369 euros, both on eBay.

The best Realme phones on offer

Realme GT. The jewel in the Realme crown for 2021 is a real beast if you are looking for a powerful mobile without being excessively large. In addition, the combination of colors and materials is unusual, which gives the Realme GT a lot of charisma. And at 399 euros (in the Realme store) it is a gift.

realme GT Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64MP Sony Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8 + 128GB, Yellow (Racing Yellow)

Realme GT Neo 2 . The latest mobile of the brand and without this novelty losing influence in the Black Friday discount: the Realme GT 2 Neo is on Amazon at only 369 euros, Super powerful, with all the best of Realme and with 8/128 GB, more than plenty for all your needs.

‌Realme GT Master Edition. Something more reduced in performance than the two previous brothers, although it is still recommended: with the Realme GT Master Edition you do not need more to have power to spare for more than a day. In addition, its design is attractive, offers quality components and is at a scandal price on Amazon: 269 euros.

The best Samsung phones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S21. The brand has lowered some of its best mobiles for Black Friday, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S21: you have it for 649 euros in its 6/128 GB version. It is not very big, it is very powerful, attractive, with an exquisite screen and a camera that performs quite well.

Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 5G 256 GB with Android Operating System Color Violet

‌Samsung Galaxy M52 5G . Powerful, with a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED screen, with 6/128 GB of storage and a triple rear camera with a photographic performance that is not at a bad level. You have the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G on Amazon for 386.13 euros.

‌Samsung Galaxy M32. A whole mid-range with the best of Samsung and an autonomy that gives enough for two days away from home: the Samsung Galaxy M32 is not a bad buy if you catch it on sale for Black Friday. You have it on Amazon for 229 euros.

The best OnePlus phones on offer

OnePlus 9. Offer on this great phone, undoubtedly one of the best of 2021: you can take the OnePlus 9 home for the 569 euros it costs on Amazon for the 8/128 GB model

ONEPLUS 9 5G – Smartphone 6.55 “FHD + AMOLED 120Hz (Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Triple camera Hasselblad 48 + 50 + 2Mpx, 4500mah with fast charge 65W) Dual Sim – Arctic Sky

‌OnePlus Nord. Great price for this mobile that, despite being more than a year old, is still in top shape, both in hardware and software: you can get a whole OnePlus Nord for 299.99 euros at Amazon (also at 299 euros at the OnePlus store). It’s a great phone.

The best OPPO phones on offer

OPPO Find X3 Lite. One of our best recommendations: this mobile has everything to fall in love with, including a great price. What do you want for 317 euros? The OPPO Find X3 Lite is on Amazon ready to fulfill all your wishes.

More offers

