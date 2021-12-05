Because if we want a watch with a lot of autonomy, there is no doubt that the Amazfit are the best in this regard. Now, to the question of whether there is any Amazfit capable of shade Apple WatchYes, but only partially, because saying otherwise would be lying. But yes, there is a watch that for less than half the price of an Apple Watch, offers a user experience almost as good as this one.

There is no doubt that the price is decisive when choosing one watch or another, and in this case it is something notorious, because this Amazfit watch, the GTR 3 Pro It costs only 199 euros, when the most modern Apple Watch will cost us at least 429 euros, so the difference is evident. But if we confront features, we realize that the Amazfit watch can offer as many things as Apple’s on a day-to-day basis. Like a stupendous 1.45-inch AMOLED screen, with a good resolution of 450 × 480.

We also find as many sports modes as in Apple’s, as well as GPS connectivity, analysis of blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, menstruation, in short in these aspects there are not many differences. Although undoubtedly the best aspect of Amazfit watches is their autonomy, and this model of the brand offers up to 12 days of use with a single charge and daily use, something that the Apple Watch could not even dream of. But as we say, it can only partially overshadow the Apple Watch.

But there are other alternatives, which by design may be more to the liking of those looking for an Apple Watch, is the case of the Amazfit Zepp E Square, a watch that looks entirely like an Apple Watch on our wrist. It has an excellent screen, and it also boasts a great autonomy, which is one week, up to two with a more basic use. Therefore, it is the aspect where the Amazfit overshadow the Apple Watch, but they cannot overcome them.

In spite of everything, it is difficult to overshadow it

And it is that although this Amazfit watch and others of the brand are an excellent alternative, which for many users is more than enough, if we look at some details, we understand where the differences lie. Especially because in an Amazfit watch, at least those sold in Spain, it is difficult to find the electrocardiogram function, or fall detection, In addition, Apple watches have an operating system like WatchOS which is undoubtedly one of the most fluid, or the most, that we can currently find on the market.

Besides, the integration with Apple phones is total, It is not the same on Android, even with additional services such as Apple Fitness +, which synchronizes with the clocks while we do our exercises. Therefore Amazfit is by far the brand that offers us better alternatives to the Apple Watch, especially for price and autonomy, but make no mistake, with an Apple Watch we also buy a watch that will lose much less value in the future, despite the fact that the Amazfit are extraordinary watches.