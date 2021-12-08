Feasts at home with the family are the order of the day in December, it is time to get together and prepare tables full of dishes of all kinds. And to get the most out of our culinary skills, having the right utensils and appliances is a great idea.

Today we focus on a small appliance that is very useful for preparing our sauces, creams and even desserts: the blenders. Starting with the lifelong ones, the handheld ones and ending with some of the most interesting glass-shaped ones, all of them for sale on Amazon:

The most sold

The favorite of Amazon It is manufactured in Spain and is none other than this Cecotec -one of the most popular brands in small domestic appliances nationwide- model Power TitanBlack 1200 XL PerfectCream & Crush.

A mixer with high power (1200W) and four titanium blades that promises to achieve fine and homogeneous mixtures. It includes a whole selection of interchangeable accessories capable of blending, chopping and grinding all kinds of food. We found it reduced on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.1 stars among more than 11,200 buyers- for 49.90 30.99 euros.





Cecotec Power TitanBlack 1200 XL PerfectCream & Crush hand blender. 1200 W, 4-blade blades, XL stand, Splash hood, Includes chopper with blade, mixer rods and food processor

Recommended by Amazon

From the hand of Moulinex we have this Quickchef, a hand blender with 1000W of power, 10 adjustable speeds (including turbo function), accessories for chopping and mounting, a measuring glass and an elegant steel design.

Its Powelix technology promises 30% higher performance than the competition. We found it on Amazon – where it has the house recommendation label and an average rating of 4.4 stars among almost 7000 buyers – for 59.99 44.48 euros.





Moulinex QuickChef DD655D 1000 W Hand Blender, with 10 Turbo Speed ​​Regulator with 2 Chopping and Mounting Accessories and Measuring Cup, Splash Dome, Steel

Also highly valued

Another interesting option is this Bosch CleverMixx, a simpler mixer, with 600W of power, an ergonomic handle and stainless steel blades. The accessory included is a metal dome that we can also use as a measuring cup.

It is another of the models that have the Amazon’s Choices black label, an average note of 4.6 stars among more than 800 buyers. It is also one of the cheapest options and we find it today reduced by 28.81 21.49 euros.





Bosch MSM2610B CleverMixx Hand blender, 600 W, black

Glass blenders

Moulinex Blend & Go

We enter the world of glass blenders, very practical for preparing creams, smoothies or even desserts. In this case we select one of the best sellers, the Moulinex Bland & Go with 300W of power, a 1.3-liter jug ​​and a 750-millimeter 750-ml bottle (in case we want to take our shake with us to work, for example).

The blender has a four-blade stainless steel system and we found it for sale on Amazon (where it has its recommendation label and an average rating of 4.4 stars) for just 49.99 36.99 euros.





Moulinex Blend & Go LM1B1D – 300 W Glass Blender with 1.3 L light and resistant plastic jug, includes transportable 750 ml bottle, 4 blade system, stainless steel finishes

Taurus Supreme Mix

Much more powerful and with a more luxurious finish, we have this Taurus Supreme Mix, a glass blender with 1200W (more than double that of the previous one), stainless steel blades. It has up to five speeds and a turbo function that we can select perfectly thanks to the integrated lighting.





Taurus Supreme Mix – Jug Blender, 1200 W and 6-Edge Stainless Steel Blades, Multicolor

It has a total capacity of 1.75 liters and a filter grid, as well as a measuring cup. Being a high-end blender, it is somewhat less economical than the previous one but we find it today reduced by 79 54.90 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

