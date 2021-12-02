On the occasion of Navarra Day, we collect some traditional dishes from this community.

Navarre gastronomy is synonymous with tradition and flavor. It has influences from other regions in the north of the peninsula and from France that enrich it even more, if possible. In addition, many of its products have their own designation of origin.

With this marked identity, today we move to the Spanish province as it is the Day of the Foral Community of Navarra. Here we leave you a selection of varied dishes from this land. Take advantage!

Pochas with Chistorra

We chop an onion, a red pepper, a green pepper, a carrot, two tomatoes and two cloves of garlic. We put 1kg of peeled beans in a casserole and add all the vegetables that we have already chopped. We cover with water and put it on the fire until it boils.

We incorporate two whole chistorras pricked so that they do not explode, 75 grams of serrano ham in small cubes, 10 tablespoons of olive oil and salt to taste. Let it cook for 30 or 40 minutes, checking that the beans are tender before removing from the heat and ready to taste!

Mini zucchini stuffed with beef

For this recipe, we will make three simple preparations that will end up in a single dish. On the one hand, we cut 300 to 400 grams of Navarra beef into thin strips and grill with olive oil, salt and pepper. On the other hand, we roast two zucchini cut into four for 30 minutes at 160 degrees. And, thirdly, we prepare a bechamel sauce with half a liter of whole milk, 60 grams of flour, 60 grams of butter, salt and pepper.

Once the béchamel is finished, we check the salt, mix it with the Navarran beef and fill the zucchini.

Patorrillo

We cut four legs of lamb at the junction, that is, in half. We surround and tie the raw and clean lamb tripe to the legs, reserve.

In a saucepan, sauté an onion and two cloves of garlic over low heat. Add two tablespoons of sweet paprika and a tablespoon of chorizo ​​pulp, turn up the heat and add the patorrillos and chopped tripe. We cover everything with meat broth and cook for fifty minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Lastly, add the diced lamb’s blood and the liver and let it cook for another 10 minutes until it is done.

Rabbit to the chilindrón

We chop a rabbit, salt and pepper it, coat it in flour and fry it with olive oil.

On the other hand, we chop four cloves of garlic, a green pepper and an onion and fry over low heat in a pan with oil. Add two crushed tomatoes, salt and pepper and cook for ten minutes. Add chorizo ​​pepper meat, a glass of wine, a glass of water and the rabbit. Let cook over low heat for 45 minutes. We crush a clove of garlic and two slices of fried bread in a mortar. We mix it with olive oil and vinegar and add it to the casserole. Cook for another 10 minutes and serve with French fries.

Navarre chicken

Mix in a bowl three tablespoons of butter, salt and pepper to taste, half a tablespoon of tarragon, half a tablespoon of parsley, half chopped onion, half chopped green pepper, two crushed carrots, two bay leaves and 100 grams of Serrano ham cut into cubes.

We empty and clean the chicken and fill it with the mixture. We put it in the oven for two hours at 180 degrees. After the first hour, we sprinkle the chicken with a glass of white wine and add the other half sliced ​​onion and the other half pepper to the source.

Navarrese asparagus stuffed with turkey

Sauté two cloves of garlic, diced serrano ham and two chopped chives in a pan with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

We spread a slice of turkey, add a little of the previous mixture, cover with a slice of cheese and place an asparagus in the middle. We roll it up, bread it and fry it.