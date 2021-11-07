A close and emotional gala.

Gisela Valcárcel presented on November 6 the Grand Final of its program Queens of the Show. After a heart-stopping competition, the jury finally chose the winner of the second season. It is Isabel Acevedo, who tearfully thanked her triumph and dedicated it to her father who is in heaven.

The second place went to Gabriel Herrera and the third to Brenda Carvalho. The eliminated of the night was Vania Bludau. Relive here the Grand Final of Queens of the Show.

12:51 “Thanks a lot, I can’t believe it, so far I’m in shock”, says Isabel Acevedo in the middle of tears. In addition, he dedicated his triumph to his father who is in heaven.

12:49 ISABEL ACEVEDO IS THE QUEEN OF SHOW 2021 SECOND SEASON

12:48 Adolfo Aguilar will crown the winner

12:45 Gisela Valcárcel gives the name of the third place. It’s about BRENDA CARVALHO

12:44 Through a video, Korina Rivadeneira says that having won the crown means a lot to her.

12:43 Gisela Valcárcel returns from the commercial breaks and thanks the jury for having accompanied her throughout the season.

12:30 Gisela Valcárcel makes a preamble before giving the name of the winner.

12:25 Isabel Acevedo dances If you dare

12:23 The jury will not give the score until the three contestants finish dancing.

11:21 Brenda Carvalho enters the stage and dances Ángel, by Jon Secada

12:20 Gabriela Herrera finishes the dance and cannot contain her tears due to her nerves.

12:18 Gabriela Acevedo begins her gala dance with I have nothing

12:17 FINAL ROUND: NIGHT OF VALS

12:16 Gisela Valcárcel announces that Brenda Carvalho, Gabriela Herrera and Isabel Acevedo will go to the final round. NONE WILL BE DELETED

12:02 The jury gives him 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 points

12:01 Adolfo Aguilar congratulates Brenda Carvalho and assures that it is worthy of a final

12:00 Brenda Carvalho came on stage to dance Achili pu

11:57 The jury gave him 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 points

11:49 Belén Estévez tells him that dreams are already coming true. “You are already a winner,” he says. Fiorella Cayo supports these words. “Things were not very clean, but you have a lot of talent”, said the actress. Tatiana Stepanova asked him to be careful when charging.

11:46 Gabriel Herrera enters the scene and gives his next presentation. She dances a summer in New York

11:44 The jury gives him 11 + 11 + 11 + 11

11:43 Carlos Álvarez and Tilsa Lozano congratulate Isabel Acevedo.

11:40 Isabel Acevedo dances Witchcraft

11:39 BEGINS THE SECOND ROUND: SALSA CABARET

11:29 LEAVES COMPETITION AND WILL NOT DO THE NEXT VANIA BLUDAU DANCE

11:28 Gisela Valcárcel will announce the name of the eliminated woman at night. The jury of the producers points out that it has been very difficult to choose.

11:10 The producers congratulate Vania Bludau. The jury gives him 10+ 10 + 9 + 9 points.

11:07 Vania Bludau enters the scene and will defend her place with Sandra Muente. They dance Mayores, by Becky G and Uptown Funk, by Bruno Mars.

11:05 The jury is excited about the presentation and gives it 11 + 11 + 11 + 11 points

11:00 Gabriela Herrera begins her presentation with a show of vedettes

10:57 Mariella Zanetti entered the scene to reinforce Gabriela Herrera. Dressed in feathers and sequins, Zanetti will relive her star times.

10:54 “I am anxious and happy. I am fulfilling my dream, to be in the Grand Final “, indicated Gabriela.

10:53 Gisela Valcárcel introduces Gabriela Herrera

10:50 Diego Bertie, Janet Barboza and Fiorella Cayo congratulate Isabel Acevedo for her performance. The jury gives you 10+ 11+ 11+ 10

10:46 Isabel Acevedo and Rubí Palomino begin their presentation with Cholo Soy, El condor pasa and Tusuy Kusun

10:41 Rubi Palomino enters the scene to reinforce Isabel Acevedo.

10:40 Isabel Acevedo arrived on set. “Getting here is already a dream, and I want to dedicate it to my dad (looking at the sky)”, he pointed.

10:37 The jury gives you 10+ 10+ 10+ 10 points

10:31 Julihno arrives on set to reinforce Brenda Carvalho. Start the dance. She chose a mix of Brazilian dances.

10:30 Brenda Carvalho enters the scene

10:28 Participants leave the stage to change

10:26 Gisela Valcárcel introduces Peter Fajardo, producer of Esto es Guerra

10:24 Gisela introduces the producer of Back to the Neighborhood, Estela Redhead.

10:23 However, the final decision of who stays in the race will be the producers . Gisela Valcárcel introduces Choca Mandros, América TV producer.

10:19 Vania Bludau and Gabriela Herrera, the sentenced ones, will be submitted to the public vote. They only have 60 minutes to vote on the web.

10:17 Belén Estévez, Carlos Álvarez, Tatiana Stepanova and Janet Barboza are presented as VIP jurors

10:16 Fiorella Cayo is presented as a VIP jury.

10:15 Gisela Valcárcel presents Diego Bertie as a VIP jury

10:14 Gisela Valcárcel presents the official jury: Tilsa Lozano, Morella Petrozzi, Santi Lesmes and Adolfo Aguilar.

10:12 After presenting her queens, Gisela Valcárcel makes a review of the members who were in the reality show during all this time.

10:01 Gisela Valcárcel welcomes the public and thanks them for having supported the Telethon.

10:00 STARTED QUEENS OF THE SHOW

PREVIOUS

Gisela Valcárcel arrives this November 6 with the Grand Final of its program Queens of the Show, a space where there were not only impressive dances and emotional tears, but also a lot of controversy and some unexpected departures, such is the case of Emilia Drago, who decided to retire due to a fracture, Yolanda Medina did not appear at any moment, then she would reveal that he had caught COVID-19.

The program also suffered the postponement of a gala after confirming the contagion of COVID-19 from several of the members of the reality show, Diana Sánchez met unexpectedly, revealing afterwards that she went to the United States to take care of her boyfriend with cancer. Finally, the ampay of Melissa Paredes happened, who disappeared from the program due to the controversy. As it is remembered, the model was caught kissing her dancer.

For its part, Gisela Valcárcel did not hesitate to pronounce in his program and indicate that he was not the one to judge her. “Melissa, you are welcome in my house ”, he said at the time.

However, the excitement of the fans has not diminished and neither have the ratings figures. On the contrary, it has accompanied the program quite well. In this last gala and Grand Final we will see a duel between Vania Bludau and Gabriel Herrera, who was sentenced for the first time.

The favorites of the night are Isabel Acevedo and Brenda Carvalho, however no one is guaranteed the position.

WHAT WILL THE VOTING BE LIKE?

There are two ways to win, the jury rating and the public vote. So far it has not been reported what the modality will be. Voting can be done live. If so, you just have to open your América TVGo app, register on the platform, select the Reinas del Show program and click on your favorite participant.

WHO ARE THE QUEEN FINALISTS OF SHOW 2?

The members of Reinas del Show are Brenda Carvalho, Gabriela Herrera, Isabel Acevedo and Vania Bludau.

Find out who will reinforce the finalists of Queens of the Show in their last gala. (Photo: Instagram)

WHO WILL DUEL IN THE GRAND FINAL?

In the Grand Final, Gabriela Herrera and Vania Bludau will fight a duel, this after being sentenced at the gala on October 30.

ON WHICH CHANNEL CAN I SEE QUEENS FROM SHOW 2?

Reinas del Show 2 airs on America TV.

Satelite:

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD / HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Canal 104 (SD) Canal 804 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Cable:

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13

SPECIAL SCHEDULE. WHAT TIME CAN I SEE QUEENS FROM THE SHOW?

On this occasion, Reinas del Show will air after 10:00 pm, culminating the Telethon.

HOW DO I SEE QUEENS FROM SHOW 2 ON AMERICA TV GO?

You can see Reina del Show through América TV GO by downloading the application from the Play Store or App Store. It does not have any short from your tablet or your cell phone.

