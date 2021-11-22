

11/21/2021



Sterling He asked for minutes, and he had them. He responded with a goal and missed another, but paved the way for Guardiola’s City, which shook from the Everton deservedly and without the need to get his best version. The first goal came to the brink of halftime, served by a delicious Cancello pass that Sterling settled, and the sentence in the resumption with a cannon shot of Rodri.

Special mention deserves the Spanish midfielder, one of the proper names of Manchester City this season. Dominant in the center of the park, not only did he not tire of putting out all the fires and providing judgment in each touch of the ball, but his goal will elevate him this weekend to all the headlines.

Guardiola he allowed himself to make changes to his eleven, the most prominent the first ownership of the young Palmer in the Premier. One of the great jewels of the celestial quarry, he played as a false nine and brushed the goal with a shot from the front that repelled Pickford in the first half.

The Everton by Rafa Benítez came to the Etihad aware of his possibilities: with five games in a row without winning, and without his star Calvert-Lewin, the ‘toffees’ were closed without blushing, and many of the hopes they had against were extinguished with Electric Gray’s injury at a quarter of an hour.

Meanwhile, City did their thing. Palmer and Gündogan had the two clearest approximations before Sterling will force a penalty. The referee pointed it out first, but the VAR corrected it. It was the excuse for the English to seek redemption as soon as possible. On the brink of halftime, Cancelo gave him an impossible parable pass, served with the outside that Sterling just had to push the net.

A psychological goal, which if it did not destroy Benítez’s plans enough, arrived Rodri to finish them off. His cannon shot pierced Pickford’s net, and gave Guardiola a free pass to rest his team. By the way Sterling forgave another sung goal, with everything in favor, a clear sign of the lack of confidence that he has this season. It mattered little to the City’s aspirations. The lace was put by Bernardo Silva, insatiable again. 3-0 final, City does not fail and Guardiola’s are already thinking about PSG.