The vast majority of us do not have every day to go to train in the gym, because because of the responsibilities of our daily life we ​​can only go to train on single days, specifically three days a week.

Starting in the gym is not easy, since we do not know where to start or how to structure those three days in which we can go to train at our gym.

Thus, We have made a very complete three-day routine for you so that you can do freely on your own and thus have a little help if you are starting in this world.

3-day hybrid routine

Day 1 – leg and abdomen day 2 – torso day 3 – full body block 1 Goblet Squat Hamstring curl on machine Narrow grip rowing Pulls to the chest Knee extensions Diamond push-ups Block 2 Pull-through Standing Machine Heel Raises Push-ups Bicep curl Hamstring curl on machine Press bench block 3 Press Pallof Front plates Pulley Elbow Extensions Dumbbell Lateral Raises Pull-Over on pulley Romanian deadlift

Structuring of training and rest times

Training day It will be structured in three blocks of two exercises each block, which you must do in a row, resting two minutes after performing them, that is, first you will do the squat with its repetitions and then without resting you will do the hamstring curl. Once you finish the latter, you can rest for these two minutes.

Rest times between blocks are very important, since in this way you will be able to perform the exercises with all the intensity you can, since if you do not comply with these rest times, you will not be able to maintain the state of energy throughout the training.

It is a three-day routine, which you will structure according to your free time, try at least to leave a day of rest between days, like this

Day 1: Leg and abdomen

day 1: leg and abdomen series repetitions laugh goblet squat (block 1) 4 8-10 1-3 Hamstring curl on machine (block 1) 4 10-12 1-3 pull-through (block 2) 4 8-10 1-3 Standing Heel Raises (Block 2) 4 15-20 1-3 Press Pallof (block 3) 4 12-15 1-3 FRONT PLATES (block 3) 4 30 seconds 1-3

Day 2: Torso

day 2: torso series repetitions laugh Narrow grip row (block 1) 4 10-15 1-3 Pulls to the chest (block 1) 4 10-12 1-3 Push-ups (block 2) 4 6-10 1-3 Bicep curl (block 2) 4 12-15 1-3 Pulley Elbow Extensions (Block 3) 4 12-15 1-3 Dumbbell Lateral Raises (Block 3) 4 8-10 1-3

Day 3: Full Body

day 3: full body series repetitions laugh Knee extensions (block 1) 4 12-15 1-3 Diamond push-ups (block 1) 4 6-10 1-3 Hamstring curl on machine (block 2) 4 8-12 1-3 Bench press (block 2) 4 10-15 1-3 Pull-Over on pulley (block 3) 4 12-15 1-3 Romanian deadlift (block 3) 4 8-10 1-3

Videos of the proposed exercises

Goblet squat

It is very easy and comfortable to perform, that is why we put it as an exercise proposal, since it should be the first type of squat that we should all learn when we start in the gym.

Hamstring curl on machine

It is the most basic and typical exercise to work the hamstrings apart from the Romanian deadlift that we will put later. It is important in this exercise not to move the body, except the legs.

Pull-Through

This exercise it is excellent to achieve a good gluteal activation but your technique must be well done, so we leave you this video so you can learn how to do it correctly.

Standing Machine Heel Raises

This exercise is designed to work and hypertrophy the calves, a very forgotten muscle but very important to have a good muscular composition in the legs.

Press Pallof

It is an excellent exercise to work the core and especially the external oblique, the internal oblique and the transverse.

Front plates

The front plank is one of the best exercises to work the abdomen, since it activates the entire rectus abdominis, the obliques and the transverses. You also have secondary activation of the glutes and the pelvic floor and hip muscles.

Narrow grip rowing

If you want to work your entire back, rowing is one of the star exercises for this, in this case we propose the narrow grip version to work especially the upper area.

Pulls to the chest

It is a perfect exercise to make a transition to the chin up, as it helps you recreate the movement and work the muscles of the lats.

Pulley Elbow Extensions

We propose this exercise focused on the work of the triceps, using the pulley and a rope, trying to keep the elbows as close to the body.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises

This exercise is to work the deltoid, that is, the shoulder that you will only need a pair of dumbbells and have the arm slightly bent and diagonally. In this video he shows you how to perform the lateral raises technique correctly.

Diamond push-ups

They are a variation of the conventional push-ups focused on working the triceps, the shoulder and part of the pectoral and thoracic muscles, it is a complete and quite strict exercise. You can support your knees if it is too difficult for you.

Press bench

It is the holy grail of chest exercises, the bench press can not be missing in your routine since it is the best exercise if you want to grow those pectorals.

Pull-Over on pulley

This exercise is focused on working the serratus, a muscle that is located in the superior lateral aspect of the thorax.

Romanian deadlift

Let’s go with the last explanatory video with the Romanian deadlift, a very powerful exercise to work the hamstrings and gluteus.

