After the first big week, those of the festivities are approaching the end of the year, facing the preparations for a New Years Eve which, in many cases, will have had to improvise with last minute changes at home. Either way, we deserve to celebrate even if we stay home, and no party menu would be complete without their canapés parade and pecking.

Canapes for all tastes

Although it is true that it is not advisable to get excited about the tray of canapés, in the event that a strong main dish awaits us, the last dinner of the year asks for its assortment of individual nibbles so that each diner chooses to their liking -and responsibility in terms of quantities-.

Smoked salmon puff pastry canapes and Loleta cream cheese.

Those who enjoy crunchy bites have a safe bet in the puff pastry base, which also tends to hold out much better than toast for longer. For this we are left with two recipes for Loleta, simple in their combination of ingredients, but which always work: smoked salmon and cream cheese puffs, and some canapés of camembert with red berries and nuts.

We continue with simple cold canapés that will give us scope to focus on other dishes in the kitchen, or simply relax at home before the banquet. In Antojo en tu cocina we find many appetizer ideas, but this time we are left with the cold sardine canapes and with those of pate and jam with sliced ​​bread.

Canape of pate, jam and hazelnut with Antojo sliced ​​bread in your kitchen.

And if you want a more original sofa, buying bases in the shape of mini cone you will break a bit the most classic tonic with a different format and fun to eat; In Les receptes del Miquel we are proposed to fill them with a creamy mixture of mushrooms and foie, topping them with chopped chives or another fresh herb.

Montaditos and more

Although they also enter the concept of canapé, we now turn to a selection of appetizers in somewhat different formats, to give more variety to the table and perhaps also think about the leftovers to take advantage of in the New Year.

Montaditos of sirloin and brie cheese from A pinch of cinnamon.

The montaditos they always succeed, and if they are complete they can even serve as a starter or first course. We have two examples to prove it, the sirloin and brie cheese of A pinch of cinnamon with its touch of sweet apple, and those of prawns in tempura that Mónica proposes to us in Recetas de Mon. Do you prefer the sea or the mountains?

In the event that the marine flavors tempt you more, you can also try the original ones prawns wrapped in puff pastry from Cooking among olive trees, which can undoubtedly also be prepared with prawns even if they are defrosted. You can serve them with a sauce that you like (mayonnaise or pink sauce, for example) or without anything else, as they should be delicious on their own and they look great on the table.

Teaspoons of foie with sweet apple from Blog de cuina de la dolorss.

The aperitif in individual teaspoons is lighter and we can adapt practically any recipe to them, as with the teaspoons of foie with sweet apple from Cuina de la dolorss Blog, who undoubtedly wanted very rich with other fruit such as quince, mango or pineapple.

And another snack format that we love and has a luxurious presentation are the glasses, such as these avocado with pomegranate that await us in Game of flavors, so showy with their natural colors and that we could almost also serve in dessert.

Glasses of avocado with pomegranate from Game of flavors.

Patés and other spreads

We finish with the snack ideas by selecting several patés that have tempted us these days through the networks, but first we stop at the fluffy olive bread from Caught in my kitchen. This kind of salty cake is made in one breath and we think it is perfect to serve with any spread and a selection of cheeses, we can even toast it to create different textures.

Chicken pate with Pedro Ximénez from Las Recetas de Marichu … and mine.

Miriam from The Winter Guest teaches us a very helpful recipe with her simple mackerel pate, claiming that exquisite bites can be served with inexpensive ingredients and without spending hours locked in the kitchen. Also a sailor is the salmon pate with tarragon from Sònia in L’Exquisit, very refreshing and with memories of French cuisine.

Sundried tomato and cheese pate from Fabrisa’s kitchen.

Whoever prefers a more meaty pâté can opt for that of Pedro Ximénez chicken of Marichu recipes … and mine, while those looking for a vegetarian version can cheer up with the rich dried tomato and cheese pate that back in the summer he presented us with Fabrisa’s kitchen. It is also easily adaptable to a vegan or lactose-free menu.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Cover photos | Fabrisa’s Kitchen – Loleta

Directly to the Paladar | Eight dishes that you can have ready in advance if you organize your New Year’s Eve dinner at home

Directly to the Paladar | Nine ideas to renew the prawn cocktail and escape from old-timeism at Christmas