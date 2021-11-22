Fish, both white and blue, is an excellent quality food that we recommend incorporating into the usual diet. To do this, we leave Nine Fish Recipes to Easily Make in the Microwave.

The advantages of using the microwave to cook fish

While fish in general requires a short cooking timeIn microwaves, this process is accelerated even more, also benefiting the nutritional quality of the dishes.

Because the microwave uses the water particles in each food to cook, it is a method of steaming that in the case of fish allows to preserve flavors.

Therefore, if we combine it with vegetables we can achieve a very tasty and nutritious dish, in a few minutes, and without generating odor in the environment.





The best microwave fish recipes

We can include in the microwave all kinds of fish specimens, white fish being the most advisable, because they can be benefited thanks to the concentration of flavor that this device produces.

Thus, some recipes that we recommend are:

These are nine fish recipes that we can easily prepare in the microwave to incorporate healthy preparations with this food, to the usual diet.

In Vitónica | Seasonal fish in autumn and 17 recipes to add them to your usual diet

Image | Vitonic and Direct to the Palate