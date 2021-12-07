If this end of the year finds you following the keto or ketogenic diet we let Seven tips for choosing what to eat at Christmas and 25 suitable recipes to continue with it without interrupting ketosis.

The best tips for following the keto diet for Christmas

Besides being fundamental avoid carbohydrate intake as much as possible To preserve the ketosis process, we must take care of the quality of what we eat at the end of the year parties.

Therefore, we leave the following tips for choosing what to eat at Christmas:

Prioritize the intake of fish and shellfish

Both fish and shellfish are excellent quality protein sources for the organism that are usually the protagonists of many Christmas dishes.

They are also useful to obtain valuable minerals like potassium, iodine or magnesium; and vitamins like vitamin D, as well as unsaturated fats that are beneficial to the body.

Avoid dishes that involve fried foods

The process of frying adds fat and calories to dishes, and therefore, although it is suitable for the keto diet as long as carbohydrate foods are not fried, we recommend avoid this cooking medium.

In order to choose healthy dishes with good nutritional quality we recommend prefer baking, grilled or other that allow you to conserve nutrients without adding unnecessary fat and calories to dishes.





Choose preparations with nuts and seeds

To have quality nutrients such as fiber, unsaturated fats, vegetable proteins, vitamins and various minerals, the nuts as well as seeds are excellent alternatives.

With these ingredients we can easily satiate without interrupting ketosis, due to their very low carbohydrate content.

Avoid alcohol, even if it doesn’t interrupt ketosis

Although alcohol provides calories, it is not an obstacle for the ketosis process to take place and therefore; is suitable for a ketogenic diet but is not advisable if we seek to take care of health and avoid unwanted complications.

Consumption of alcohol It can contribute to dehydration in the body as well as the accumulation of ketone bodies in it. Therefore, it is always recommended to avoid it as much as possible, because in addition does not bring any benefit to health.

Discard all kinds of preparations and drinks with sugars

Not only sweets and typical desserts of these dates but also sugary drinks and others dishes that may contain sugars should be discarded if we follow the keto diet.

Instead, we can go to alternatives with sweeteners without cereals or legumes or derivatives, and without sugars, honey, syrups or syrups since its richness in carbohydrates would interrupt ketosis.

Prioritize dishes based on fresh and seasonal foods

To take care of the quality of what we eat, it is essential discard suitable ultra-processed such as cold cuts, sausages and other processed meats, commercial sauces rich in fat and sodium, or other products low in carbohydrates but with nutrients of poor nutritional quality.

In replacement we always recommend prioritize dishes based on fresh foods and seasonal such as those with fish, lean meats or vegetables with low carbohydrate content.





Drink enough water

To follow a safe keto diet, it is essential to eat sufficient amount of water, in such a way that ketone bodies are correctly eliminated in the urine and an increased risk of ketoacidosis is avoided.

This Christmas, we recommend consuming an adequate amount of liquid, especially water or preparations containing a high water content, such as soups, creams, jellies or others.

The best keto recipes for this Christmas

Although it seems complex to be able to carry out a keto diet in the middle of the Christmas holidays, the reality is that it is not so, we just have to choose the right dishes and ingredients.

Therefore, we leave the best keto recipes for this Christmas:

Appetizers or starters





Strong dishes suitable for a keto diet









Keto dessert and candy recipes





Avocado truffles for which we recommend choose a chocolate without added sugar and with a high percentage of cocoa , using sweeteners as sweeteners.

, using sweeteners as sweeteners. Very easy to make vegan keto chocolate mousse with low amount of calories, ideal if we have a keto diet based on plant ingredients.

These are 7 tips for choosing what to eat at Christmas if you’re on a keto diet and 25 recipes that you can put into practice.

