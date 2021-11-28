Xavi Hernández affirmed that it is possible that Barcelona has won the game in Villarreal in which it has least deserved the victory, although he described it as “tremendous” for having obtained it in a “very complicated” field and highlighted the value of the footballers’ work . EFE / Domenech Castello



Vila-real (Castellón), Nov 27 (EFE) .- Xavi Hernández affirmed that it is possible that Barcelona has won the game in which it has least deserved the victory in Villarreal, although he described it as “tremendous” for having obtained it in a “very complicated” field and highlighted the value of the footballers’ work.

“We had talked about solutions to start from behind, but it did not go well, although in the second we both achieved it by starting from the goal,” added Xavi, who stressed that the rival pressed well and made them suffer in a “very rich match. tactically against a great Champions League team and in which there has been a lot of equality “”.

Regarding some discussion in the dressing room tunnel with Villarreal technicians at the end of the match, he pointed out that the tension on the benches is normal and that at the end they had “shook hands and that’s it”

On whether the victory had been a matter of “flower”, he indicated that the second goal comes from a tactical situation that they had worked on. “Today we have been against a magnificent rival. They have pressed us, but in the first half we had options and they did not enter, so they have also had a flower,” he said.

Regarding the team’s state of mind, he insisted on work and collective spirit. “Today we have not deserved it, but we have won and, sometimes, we have to do it this way,” explained Xavi.

He indicated that the victory tastes of glory and the possibility that Ferran Torres will return to Barcelona, ​​he said that this is not the time to talk about rumors and signings, but to assess what the team has. EFE