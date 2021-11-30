Dying Light 2 has finished its main development

Yes OK Dying Light 2 is still a couple of months away, Techland, the developers, have pointed out that the game has finally finished its main development, that is, has entered the famous Gold Phase.

Through its official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that this title is finally, after years of waiting, finally ready to hit the market next February. While we wait for this date, The developers have indicated that they will continue to work to offer the best possible experience at launch.. This was what was commented on the matter:

“It would not be possible without your support during all these years; We will take the extra time to make sure we give you the best possible experience. Thanks for being with us! I am looking forward to seeing you in The City on February 4th! “

On the other hand, this is what Tymon Smektala, chief designer of the game, mentioned:

“After so many years of hard work, we proudly look forward to the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The game is ready to be manufactured, but we are not slowing down (…) that the game is finished two months before launch is a great sign, but it does not mean that our work ends here. There are still some improvements and adjustments to be added ”.

Dying Light 2 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch, via the cloud, on February 4 from 2022. In related issues, this will be the weight of the game. Likewise, Techland doesn’t want the sequel to come out as Cyberpunk 2077.

Via: Techland