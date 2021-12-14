The mobile phones currently have an immense number of functions that we can take advantage of during our day to day. However, these do not always work as they should and can sometimes cause real headaches for the user. Above all, those related to Gps.

The geopositioning results from great utility to help us reach a destination whose path we do not know. Therefore, mistakes that may arise around this tool suppose serious problems, since it may happen that its operation causes unnecessary loss of time or a possible accident due to an error in the tracing of the trajectory. For this reason, it is important to know the most common GPS faults and how to fix them.

Wrong location

One of the most common and unsettling errors in relation to geolocation is that the smartphone is not capable of pinpoint your location in the map. It is really annoying for a number of reasons.

Mainly, because if the device does not detect the place where we are or it alternates it continuously we will not be able to start our way, since we will not know where we should go.

What you must do to solve this problem is calibrate the GPS again. To do this you just have to open Google Maps and touch on it blue Point indicating your location. Below you will find an option that indicates calibrate compass and that will explain how to do it.

Accuracy is not entirely accurate

It is possible that by default your terminal has an approximate location of where you are activated. Its purpose is to never offer anyone the exact place where you are, but if you want to improve the accuracy of the GPS it is recommended that you activate the ‘high precision’ mode.

Yes indeed, energy expenditure will be even higher than in usual circumstances. For this reason it is advisable that you take a look at the battery of the device. Also, you must activate both WiFi and Bluetooth. In this way, you ensure a location that is true to reality.

Does not detect a position

As a result of this situation we can think that the geopositioning of our phone has been damaged and does not work. Most likely the software does not operate properly for certain causes.

The first of these is the fact that granting of permits. You can easily provide it by entering the smartphone settings and accessing the ‘Location’ section. Once inside you will find a list with all the applications that have obtained your permission and those to which you have denied it. Take a look for check you have validated your access, otherwise it is totally logical that it does not work.

It is also important that the battery saver is not active, since it can cause the mobile performance to decrease, damaging the execution of the various system apps.

If none of these tips have been helpful, you should probably look for some kind of problem related to the application you are using. It may be that you need to update it or that the geolocator of your terminal has simply been broken.

