This technology is designed to communicate two devices by transmitting data as closely as possible. fast possible. This speed at which the waves or information are launched has as a consequence a reduced interference with any other device around you. Specifically, it reaches an average speed of 200 microseconds in establishing the connection.

This is a way of connect wirelessly two devices in order to exchange certain data to carry out actions such as the payment of a product. This tool was introduced to save time or forgetting to carry the card always with us in order to avoid unfortunate accidents. We use NFC endlessly, but can it cause interference?

This means that yes, there are interferences, but they are so low that do not influence any other device technological. For this reason it is perfect and safe to make payments. In fact, the NFC works like a radio frequency traditional that uses the 13.56 MHz band. This is another reason to think that, even if interference does occur, it will not cause any disturbance in the rest of the modules.

What then produces them?

If you feel that your smartphone is experiencing interference with the rest of the devices in your home, it is not exactly due to NFC. This occurs because the waves overlap so that the signal does not reach the mobile as it should.

The phones have a electromagnetic field which usually causes the vast majority of problems related to interference, but it is due solely and exclusively to your terminal, not to the functions it has.

How to avoid it?

We are really talking about a situation that, with the passage of time, is more difficult to occur, since the manufacturers put effort so that these cases do not occur.

If, on the other hand, you have detected with certainty that your mobile does not receive the adequate signal, you should zoom out as far as possible the phone of the rest of the devices. Don’t even think about putting it on top of another.

It is also advisable that Bluetooth remains disabled and use the WiFi connection, since it does not produce the same interference as a 4G network.