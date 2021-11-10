WhatsApp temporary messages are official, what are they?

WhatsApp has been announcing a new feature for all users related to the privacy of chats for months. The temporary messages they are finally a reality and are available to all users who want to try them. The latest WhatsApp Beta update finally includes this functionality to automatically delete messages from chats. It is a function that many users will be able to take advantage of, although it may go unnoticed by most.

What are temporary WhatsApp messages?

The temporary WhatsApp messages It is a new way to configure the chats of the messaging application. So far you could delete recently sent messages and little else. From now on, if you activate temporary messages, you can make the whole conversation is deleted automatically every so often.

This time frame can be configured so that messages are deleted 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days after they are sent. If you send any message to a contact and activate any of these strips, the message will disappear from your mobile and the recipient’s mobile past the established time. Everything automatically, without you having to do anything.

Of course, this option is disabled by default and only if you want to activate it will it start. Finding a utility or meaning is up to the users themselves, as each one will use it differently.

How to enable messages to be deleted automatically

Right now WhatsApp has made the feature available to all beta testers. You just need to enter Google Play, become a WhatsApp beta tester and wait for the new version to download. In it you will find the configuration of the new temporary messages so you can select in which conversations you want to activate it and with what interval.

If you are too lazy to become a WhatsApp beta tester, we recommend you wait, then very soon it will be a function that will be available to everyone stable version users. You will simply need to enter the conversation, go to its tab and activate it in a simple way.

WhatsApp does not warn of screenshots in this mode

You should not think that by being in this mode the rest of the users cannot save the conversations. The recipient of the messages can make a backup of these messages without your knowledge: in an official copy, downloading the .doc files of the conversation or making captures.

Despite having activated the WhatsApp temporary messages it will not notify you when someone saves, in any way, a part of the conversation. For this reason, we recommend that you be careful how you use this mode and with whom.