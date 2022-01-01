What readings from Marvel Comics Mexico should you start with in 2022?

Do not miss a series of essential readings that Marvel Comics Mexico offers you with stories that are essential for good fans of La Casa de las Ideas

2022 begins, and with the new year new purposes begin, such as having the classic readings that Marvel Comics Mexico has available for you.

From the origins of iconic heroes such as Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, to stories that have become authentic gems such as Secret Wars or The Dark Phoenix Saga, Marvel Comics México brings you closer to the history of La Casa de las Ideas que se has built for decades.

Marvel-Verse: Fantastic Four

Get excited about the origin of the most colorful and fantastic super team of all time, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Enjoy the opportunity to relive the story of Sue, Reed, Johnny and Ben! Includes the epic arrival of Galactus and the death of the Human Torch.

Marvel-Verse: Spider-Man

Get excited about the origin of the most beloved and recognized superhero in the world, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Relive the stories that defined the personality of the amazing wall-crawler and enjoy his amazing evolution! It includes her first appearance, the death of Gwen Stacy, the greatest wedding of all time, and the most epic battle against her staunch enemy: Venom.

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga

When Dark Phoenix arises, the suns freeze and the universes die.

Like Marvel Girl and Phoenix, Jean Gray always led her life with heroism and sacrifice … but now she begins to discover a dark force within her that drives her to explore her most wicked and twisted passions and needs. Who could contain a cosmic force capable of snatching life with a sigh? Can the X-Men rescue Jean from her fate?

Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars

Gathered across the cosmos by the incredibly powerful Beyonder, the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are faced with their most deadly foes on a mysterious planet known as Battleword.

The promise to the winner is the maximum reward. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies collide, there is one among them who is unwilling to settle for something less than godliness. Can the combined strength of the heroes prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe?

Kraven’s Last Hunt

Kraven the Hunter has stalked and killed every animal known to man. But there is a beast that has eluded him, a prey that has outwitted him at every opportunity: the wall-crawler and web-thrower known as Spider-Man. And to show that he is superior to the hero, he will put on his costume and become him… after shooting him and putting him ten feet underground!

Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos is about to destroy half of life in the Marvel Universe… with just one click!

The gods are in his clutches, Mephisto is his lackey, only Death resists the power of Thanos! The cosmic forces of the universe – Space and Time, Love and Hate, Order and Chaos – rise up against Thanos, but with the universe cut in half, the Mad Titan could still be victorious. An almost forgotten hero from another age is the key to defeating Thanos’ power and taking it for himself!

Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage

The Spawn of Venom has assembled an army of Spider-Man’s mentally unstable foes to spread his gospel of hostility, mayhem, and carnage: Carrion, Demogoblin, Shriek, and Spider-Man’s Doppelgänger.

Outnumbered and outnumbered, the wall-crawler must recruit his own team of super beings to combat the growing wave of evil: the Black Cat, Cloak & Dagger, Firestar, Captain America, Deathlok and… Venom? Spider-Man’s worst enemy will become an uneasy ally in the battle to stop Carnage’s onslaught of violence and madness.

Marvel zombies

In a land very, very similar to the Marvel Universe, an alien virus turned the world’s greatest superheroes into ruthless monsters whose sole purpose and desire is to eat meat!

These terrible beings took less than an hour to destroy civilization as we know it; But what happens when there is no more human and hunger persists?

Civil war

The Marvel Universe is changing. The Capitol has proposed a Superhuman Registration Decree, which requires all costumed heroes to remove their masks before the government. Divided, the nation’s best defenders must personally decide which side will be their side …

A decision that will forever alter the course of their lives! An unmissable read at Marvel Comics México

Old man logan

The only way writer Mark Millar (Wanted, Kick-Ass) could improve on his Wolverine classic “enemy of the state” was by taking it into the future, with his brother-in-arms from Civil War to handle the art.

Merging the dystopian superhero elements of The X-Men ‘Days of Future Past’, the futuristic wild landscapes of Mad Max, and Clint Eastwood’s The Tragic Stories of Archetypal Heroes of the West, Millar’s story puts Wolverine at a crossroads. between who you want to be and who you really are.

Source: Marvel Comics México

