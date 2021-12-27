Top 5: Best DC Comics Mexico Releases in 2021

As a way of appreciation, SMASH and DC Comics present their selection of the five best releases that came to your hands throughout 2021

At SMASH and DC Comics we want to thank you for one more year, where we brought you the best stories from the DC Universe with releases that became your favorites throughout 2021.

In this year that is nearing completion, you were a witness to the new attempts by the Batman who laughs to spread the horror to the DC Multiverse, as well as the long-awaited story of Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok where the enigma of the three men who hold the mantle is solved. of Joker.

Discover the five best DC Comics Mexico releases, which you can get in our online store

The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

For the first time in Mexico, and in Spanish SMASH and DC Comics Mexico brought one of the great works of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, who gave a new perspective to one of DC’s youth teams

In 1980 the creative duo gave us the best Teen Titans story of all time, when the team casts a new heroine, Tara Markov, known as Terra.

The team does not suspect that Terra is one sent by Salde Wilson to destroy the Titans, who will see the birth of a legend in their ranks: Nightwing.

Dark Nights: Death Metal

The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth gathers for one last concert. When Earth is engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Laughing Batman.

Humanity struggles to survive in a twisted hellish landscape, beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have split apart and are struggling to survive.

Batman: Three Jokers

After the conclusion of Justice League: The War of Darkseid, a question remained in the air, who were the Three Jokers? Something that both Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok had to answer in a disruptive plot in the history of the Dark Knight

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed the comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who or what Joker is and what is at the center of his eternal battle with Batman.

Stories from the Dark Multiverse

The most memorable moments in DC’s great history… reimagined for a dark new world! The Dark Multiverse … where everything you fear, every dire possibility, lives in its own reality. Here, the crucial events that shaped the DC Universe happened differently, more sinister, and followed twisted and darker paths.

Lois Lane takes revenge after The Death of Superman … Azrael proclaims himself as the only Saint Batman … Terra betrays Deathstroke and destroys the Teen Titans … These and more stories bring us the most talented writers and artists of DC in this dark proposal.

Batman: 1989 Film Adaptation

A pleasant surprise on the part of SMASH and DC Comics México was this special volume that compiles one of the comics that brought generations of moviegoers closer to the world of cartoons. When Batman hit theaters in the summer of 1989, this Tim Burton masterpiece broke all odds and rewrote conventional wisdom about what comic book movies could achieve, both financially and artistically.

Batman: 1989 Film Adaptation presents for the first time this celebrated version of the academy award-winning film in a deluxe hardcover volume. This 30th anniversary edition includes the complete original work, as well as high-quality scans of all original Ordway pages in black and white.

Source: DC Comics México

