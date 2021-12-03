So that you do not lose detail of the new missions of Christopher Smith, we share the first official trailer of Peacemaker subtitled in Spanish

The first season of the Peacemaker series promises adrenaline and excitement in each of its eight chapters, and to show its first trailer, which you can enjoy in Spanish.

The HBO Max platform shared the first trailer for Peacemaker on its official YouTube channel, subtitled in Spanish so you don’t miss out on this new advance.

Gone is the mission of Corto Maltese and his defeat at the hands of the Suicide Squad, now Peacemaker is again recruited by the United States government for dangerous missions.

But this time Christopher Smith will balance his quest for peace with his peace of mind and make peace with his family, before it’s too late.

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is the one who developed the series, and directs five of the eight episodes that make up the first season.

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The first season of Peacemaker will be eight chapters, five of them directed by James Gunn, creator of the series, which will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform on January 13, 2022.

Source: DC Comics

