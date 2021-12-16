Spider-Man: No Way Home opens today in some parts of the world, finally revealing most of its surprises: the film’s post-credit scenes. But beyond that, also bringing fresh and renewed information to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie resizes and expands the multiverse, and his post-credit scenes put a new twist on several plot threads. And again, they become a vital source of information for whatever is to come in the Marvel franchise.

As is already a tradition at Marvel, the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home they delve into the information of the central argument. They also explore what to expect in the following stories. On this occasion, the closing of the Watts trilogy does not disappoint and expands what is seen on screen. Next, we explain in detail what you will find in the added scenes of the most recent movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First post-credit scene from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: a long-awaited return

The first post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home links directly with that of Venom: There will be carnage. In fact, both seem to complement each other until they hold a kind of essential information dialogue. In the sequence, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen in a bar while he talks about the universe they are in. Of course, This is the central timeline of the Marvel saga in the movies. There is a humorous discussion about everything that happened (including the consequences and the events of the blip), as well as some considerations about the heroes.

But the interesting thing is that the appearance of Venom and Eddie in our universe had a reason. Strange’s spell brought into our reality the villains it showed Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also brought Venom, so it somehow establishes that the symbiote knew about Spider-Man. That opens up the possibility that the creature’s hive memory works across various timelines. I would also do it in a multiversal way.

Lastly, the most important of all the details of the post-credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. By disappearing, presumably when Strange carried out his final spell a “drop” of Venom was left behind. What it means – if you remember the plot of Venom: there will be carnage– which is not the last news we will have of the alien.

Post-Credits Scene 2: Darkness Comes to Marvel

Actually, the second post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home is not a sequence, but the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness. In the preview you can see the first rapprochement between Strange and Wanda Maximoff. In the beginning, The Scarlet Witch seems to fear that Strange is coming for her due to all the events that occurred in WandaVision. But later, the former Supreme Sorcerer clarifies that it is something more complicated. He comes to ask for your help.

Next and in quick succession within this post-creed sceneDitos de Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see a clear picture of a multiversal creature. Most likely it is Gargantos. The creature known in the comics as an interdimensional rift eater is shown head-on. The character first appeared 1969 in Marvel’s Sub-Mariner # 13 , written by Roy Thomas and Marie Severin.

Shortly after, and in the same post-credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who will apparently be revealed as the villain of the film. Also, and to the surprise of much of the audience, Supreme Doctor Strange. The animated version of the character that introduced chapter 4 of What would happen if…?arrives at the cinema. Which, ends up confirming the rumors about a particularly chaotic, dark and terrifying movie. Perhaps the first of the horror genre in the Marvel franchise.