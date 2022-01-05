Urusei Yatsura's anime gets a new version

One of the classic 80s anime will be back this year. It was recently revealed that Urusei yatsura, anime and manga created by Rumiko Takahashi, author of Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha, will have a new version, which will be in charge of David Productions, the studio responsible for the adaptation of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no release date, and only talk about a 2022 window. Likewise, the original anime of Urusei yatsura never made it to Latin America, so this will surely be the first time that this work will be available in our region. Let’s just hope that Funimation or Crunchyroll offers some dubbing.

First published 1978, Urusei yatsura It’s a romantic comedy. In it, a young man named Ataru Moroboshi must compete for the future of Earth when the alien race “Oni” invades. After accidentally winning the contest, Ataru’s opponent, Princess Lum, falls in love with him and moves into his house. The first anime of Urusei yatsura it was released in 1981 and lasted until 1986. Mamoru Oshii, director of the first film of Ghost in the shell Y Mobile Police Patlabor, was responsible for the original adaptation.

In related topics, the anime of Dragon ball super would return this year. Similarly, the manga industry lost more than $ 6 million in 2021.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, one of the best anime that did not reach our region. Hopefully this also means that the manga is finally available in our country. This is just one of the most anime that will create a great 2022.

Via: Siliconera