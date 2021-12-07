After several months testing it in the beta versions, WhatsApp has decided to update the time options in the messages that self-destruct in order to give alternatives to the week that was maintained by default: now it is possible to choose from 24 hours to 90 days. Besides, WhatsApp allows you to predefine that all new chats have temporary messages.

Talking to anyone through messages usually leaves a trail that we do not always want to remain. It is true that the other user can always take a picture of their screen, but there is less risk of recording our words if we eliminate the conversation, especially if it is the app that is in charge. This has been possible in WhatsApp for quite some time, it was necessary to be able to choose the margins of self-destruction. And the day arrived.

Temporary messages can now be set by default

WhatsApp Image

WhatsApp has included two new features in its stable application that are related to messages that self-destruct. Said news they reach the whole world after updating the application from Google Play: with them, more privacy is added to what remains after we have written to anyone.

Self-destructing or temporary messages now include different time frames to choose from. In this way, 24 hours, a week or 90 days can be selected. After the time defined by the user, all the messages will disappear from the mobiles, both from the phone that sent the chats and the one that received them.

The second important novelty is to predefine all new chats as temporary. In this way we will not have to worry about choosing this privacy option from each conversation: WhatsApp will apply it by default whenever we open a new chat, whether private or in a group. The application will be in charge of giving the notice to the contacts when they enter the conversation.

To predetermine that all new chats include temporary messages, the following process must be carried out:

Make sure you have updated to the latest available version of WhatsApp.

Enter the application settings and go to “Account”.

Go to the “Privacy” menu.

Take a look at the new “Temporary Messages” section. Enter “Default duration” and select the time after which all the messages you write will self-destruct. You can choose 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

Despite the news regarding the privacy of temporary messages, WhatsApp still does not prevent screenshots of these chats from being taken. Therefore, despite the fact that the conversation is automatically deleted, there will always be the option that the other person has previously captured the screen.

As always, be very careful what you share and, above all, who you share it with.

More information | WhatsApp