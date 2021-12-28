This is the chip implant that your Covid passport can hold

Since the implementation of the Covid passport began to be discussed, for those whose destinations require documentation, take it with them and for that, and other uses, Swedish firm Dsruptive Subdermals has invented a ‘bioglass’ chip implant.

To free those who carry the Covid passport in the form of a notebook or a digital copy on their smartphones, the idea of ​​Dsruptive Subdermals has gained ground to house important personal documentation and even that of vaccines.

The Swedish technology company has solved this situation with a microchip that you can implant in your arm, although the company itself emphasizes that implant technology is not only used to house a Covid passport.

“I have my Covid passport on the chip, and the reason is that I always want to have it accessible,” he explains. Hannes Sjoblad, CEO of Dsruptive Subdermals, in a video from the France Press news agency.

The implantable microelectronics company, which has developed this innovation for humans, involves technology, business, service design, communications and medical aspects.

And it works as follows: Once the chip has been placed on your arm, you can slide a smartphone over it to open your vaccine passport, or any other documentation you want to carry on the tiny device.

As for the hardware itself, the microchip is 12 millimeters (mm) long and 2 wide, It has a personalized plate and its NFC antenna is encapsulated in ‘bioglass’, a recently patent material that does not generate adaptation problems when it is placed under the skin.

Photo Dsruptive Subdermals.

Of course, it is not necessary to charge the chip once it is under the skin. The company markets the implant as ‘self-sufficient’, which means that it does not require any source of power other than when the brief data transactions occur.

In the first versions, the implant microchips for Covid passport, only they have a memory space of only 2 KB, and according to the manufacturer they work for 50 years.

In the future, Dsruptive Subdermals hopes to be able to use them for other uses.such as storing a person’s credit card information or measuring body temperature without a thermometer.

For anyone thinking of getting an implant chip to affix their vaccination passport, will be sold for US $ 113, when they go on sale.

Through the developer’s website, reports can be requested, although they emphasize that they do not sell or design implants specifically for Covid passports.

The microchip may also contain links to websites, a Vcard file or a link to any other type of documentation. They clarify that DSruptive does not hold, nor does it have control over the information that technology users transfer on their devices.

In this sense, they indicate that their implants they cannot be used to track a person’s location, because they are passive and have no battery, just like a USB stick.

Likewise, they cannot transmit information independently, since they only activate momentarily when the user touches them with a smartphone.

Photo Dsruptive Subdermals.

It may interest you: Mexico ends the year with a strong recovery in tourism