According to the data, the most relevant models for the company at the closing of the year were the Model 3 and Model Y cars, of which 296,850 cars were delivered, while for the Model S and Model X the figure was 11,750.

At Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting, Musk mentioned that 2021 was a year marked by problems in the supply chain that made it difficult to obtain microchips and other unspecified parts; however, the company was able to increase car deliveries from increased production at its factories in Shanghai, China and Fremont, California.

Among Musk’s claims for Tesla is an increase in sales volume to 20 million vehicles per year over the next nine years and to achieve that goal, the company will begin production of the Model Y in a new factory in Austin, Texas. as well as opening another factory in Brandenburg, Germany.

Although the year was growth for Tesla – it reached a valuation of 1 trillion dollars – it should be remembered that it had some problems, such as a brief production shutdown at the California plant in February, as well as delays in important projects such as Cybertruck , a truck that would be available until 2023.