EFE.- Residents of the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin who take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus and test positive will receive a 10,000 yuan ($ 1,569) reward, local authorities announced today on their official Wechat social network account.

According to data from the Government of Harbin, 3 cases of Covid-19 have been detected today that would be related to the active outbreak in the city of Manzhouli, in the neighboring province of Inner Mongolia, in which there are 185 active cases.

The decision of the authorities, that seeks to “block the transmission channels of the virus”, has attracted the attention of Chinese Internet users and the label “Harbin will reward 10,000 yuan to people who take a test and test positive” has already accumulated more than 100 million readings on the social network Weibo, similar to Twitter.

Some Internet users support the measure: “What is the problem? Citizens are encouraged to take the test and the spread of the virus can be stopped if it tests positive, thus saving tens of thousands of yuan, ”explained a Weibo user.

Chinese city of Harbin rewards positive Covid-19 tests

Don’t Miss: China Pledges to Donate 1 Billion More Covid-19 Vaccines to Africa

Others do not understand the campaign or think that the money could be invested in another way: “Taking the test is everyone’s responsibility, why should it be rewarded? “, claimed one commentator, while another called for the money “to go to health workers who do analysis on ice and snow,” referring to temperatures in Harbin, which this week will fall below 20 degrees below zero. .

The city’s health authorities have also asked the population to “avoid travel” and have ordered the temporary closure of establishments with a large influx of public such as bathhouses, discotheques, theaters or movie theaters.

What’s more, pharmacies will be prohibited from selling cough or cold medicines and antibiotics, And if the buyer has “suspicious symptoms” such as fever, the establishment must inform the authorities if it does not want to face possible legal responsibilities for the spread of Covid-19.

China maintains its zero tolerance policy against the virus and local authorities restrict movements and organize massive analyzes of the population wherever a case is detected.

According to the accounts of the National Health Commission of China, since the beginning of the pandemic, 98,897 people have been infected in the country, among which 93,355 have managed to heal and 4,636 died.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico