The year is about to end and Apple does not forget to reward the best apps of the year. Those from Cupertino announced the winners of the App Store Award 2021, an initiative that recognizes the proposals that generated a positive impact on the millions of users who daily use iOS, macOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and tvOS. It is worth mentioning that these awards are not related to the Apple Design Awards of the WWDC.

Apple has divided the first ten awards of the App Store Award 2021 into two categories: Best Apps (in general) and best games. In both cases for each apple operating system. The listings with the winners, below:

Best apps of 2021

Application of iPhone of the year: Touch Life World by Toca Boca.

Best games of 2021

Game of iPhone of the year: ‌League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games.

Other applications that stood out in the App Store

Additionally, Apple awarded five other applications for excelling in different areas:

Among Us! , by Innersloth: for “generating a community through games that encouraged users to talk and listen to each other through jokes, bragging and teamwork.

Bumble , from Bumble Inc: For "seizing the moment by adding and enhancing features designed to build bridges between date-waiting users, forge friendships, and expand their professional networks, all while fostering female-driven conversations."

Canva , from Canva: For "offering simple design tools and great templates. Canva helps users harness their entrepreneurial spirit by making design simple for professionals, students, job applicants, community leaders, and teams of all kinds. .

EatOkra , by Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards – For "developing a robust, user-driven guide to more than 11,000 black-owned restaurants that helps people find decent ways to invest in their community."

Peanut, from Peanut App Limited: By "launching the social audio Pods led by experts on everything from pregnancy and menopause, to relationships and personal care, Peanut is creating a space for honest conversations about all aspects of femininity in every stage of life. "

Tim Cook, director of Apple, highlighted that the winners of the App Store Awards 2021 are those who drive the creativity and passion of many users. He also stressed that developers have taken advantage of the technology offered by Apple to “foster a deep sense of togetherness” that the whole world needed during the present. Referring, of course, to a pandemic that is not over yet and that needs the collaboration of the majority.