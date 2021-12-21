We can talk a lot these days about Dabiz Munoz or Dani Garcia, praise the Roca brothers’ cuisine or recognize the immense role of Martín Berasategui in Spanish cuisine, but that Karlos Arguiñano He is the most popular chef in Spain, nor is he listed.

The Guipuzcoan is going to be 74 years old, of which he has been presenting cooking shows on television for 30 years. A career that began thanks to how well he told jokes.

His name appears on more than 60 cookbooks, which usually arrive in time to be sold at Christmas. It is not surprising, therefore, that journalists have asked him hundreds of times about what is eaten in his house on these dates. And your answer is always the same.

These are the recipes that are eaten in the house of the Arguiñano for Christmas and its recipes:

1. Russian salad

The salad It is always the first dish served on the Arguiñano Christmas menu. “With potato, carrot, boiled egg and, if you want, a little pretty “The cook recently explained to the Diario Vasco. “I like to include prawns in pieces. And you add the mayonnaise and that’s it.”

Here is our basic recipe of Russian salad, and how to improve it, according to four chefs who always nail it.

2. Chicken broth

Another dish that is never lacking is the typical Christmas consome, which is always made with hen.

“To make a broth you need a hen, vegetables, bones … and two hours of cooking,” explained the chef at the presentation of his latest book in Zarautz. “Not everyone can get a natural broth at home, which would be ideal. That is why pills are a very important help here in Spain “.

3. Thistle in almond sauce

After the salad and the consommé, Arguiñano always serve a vegetable, usually thistle. Cardoon in almond sauce (also known as “thistle a la Navarra”) is a typical Christmas recipe, very widespread, especially in Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and Aragon. Its only difficulty is cleaning the fresh thistle, although we can always pull one from a quality pot.

4. Croquettes

“We always remember the ama croquettes, but they are very easy to make “, explained Arguiñano. We are not sure what kind of croquettes his mother made, probably ham or chicken, but here you have 29 croquettes recipes to choose from and two tricks to make and preserve them.

5. Roasted capon

Although Arguiñano acknowledges that some years roast chicken or lamb has been served at his house, his favorite main dish for Christmas meals it is roasted capon.

“They usually take 4 kilos each and, as we get together 30-35, we usually grill three or four, “he explained in a recent interview with the Ser string. “Tears come to my eyes! With some roast potatoes …”

6. Applesauce

For dessert, Arguiñano usually serves a classic apple compote. “You put some pippin apples cooked with some red wine, some prunes and some raisins, you let it cool and enjoy, “he explained to the Basque newspaper.

7. Nougat and marzipan

Finally, “the one of all the houses”, the typical tray with nougat and marzipan. Arguiñano does not clarify whether he makes them homemade. We suppose you won’t want to mess with this in the kitchen, but it never hurts to try making traditional Christmas sweets at home.

These are our recipes for Jijona nougat, hard nougat, marzipan and mantecados.

Images | Gtres