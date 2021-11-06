We are increasingly aware of our health. We try to eat a healthy diet and every time we want have more controlled our vital signs along with other health data, something that is becoming easier to control at any time thanks to the sensors that integrate most smart watches or bracelets or connected health devices, especially if we have to control any parameter due to a health problem.

To control our state of health Google fit little by little they are becoming the best option, since it practically allows you keep track of any health data, and thus have all your information and statistics centralized in the same application to easily see your evolution, as we will see below.

Your health data in Google Fit

Since the end of last summer, the section To explore from Google fit allows us to keep a very complete record of our physical activity, body measurements, vital signs, diet, sleep and cycle tracking, integrating a seeker so that it is much easier for us to consult a specific data without losing ourselves within each of its sections.

Google Fit allows us manually add most health data, but this section is mainly created for those wearables or compatible applications that collect and return this health data to our Google account. The health data that Google Fit currently supports are:

Exercise

The statistics of Exercise of Google Fit allow us to consult our daily goals, Cardio points, our steps, energy expended, distance traveled, active minutes, speed, or other data such as step cadence, pedaling cadence, wheel speed or power if we add this data manually or we have a compatible device that automatically uploads this data to Google Fit.

Body measurements

To keep track of our body measurements, Google Fit allows us to manually add our weight, percentage of body fat and height in order to see the evolution through your weekly and monthly statistics.

Vital signs

In the vital signs section, Google Fit allows us to record and track heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, blood glucose, oxygen saturation, and body temperature.

In some health data, such as Blood glucose, Google Fit allows us add details extra, like the sample source or during what time of day or what meal the sample was measured. Then like this in the statistics we can see that extra information to put in context the result of that measurement, and for example that blood glucose data was fasting or after eating.

Feeding

In section Feeding, Google Fit allows us to control our hydration, noting the amount of water or liquids we are drinking throughout the day, or to control the calories consumed, adding the calories that we are ingesting in each one of our shots, although here the most practical thing is to use a third-party application to count calories such as FatSecret that your data to Google Fit if we activate the link. This will make it easier to see in Google Fit the calories, protein, carbohydrates and fats consumed.

Sleep

To know if we are sleeping the recommended hours, Google Fit allows us to tell you what time we went to bed and what time we woke up. So Google Fit will give us a weekly average of our sleep duration.

Cycle monitoring

Finally, with Google Fit it is now also possible to do a cycle tracking, allowing you to add the days that there have been period and selected the flow level In order to see the weekly evolution and if the rule remains regular over the months.

Delete your health data

Google guarantees that this health data is private for the user, but if at any time we want to delete said information from our Google account, we just have to open any section, and in its menu click on remove. There we will go to our Google account to manage our Fit data. We can delete all data at once or delete only certain types of data.

