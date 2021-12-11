In recent years batteries have improved dramatically the batteries of our mobile phones. Both in capacity, which has almost doubled in recent years, and in loading speed, which has multiplied compared to the speeds we enjoyed a few years ago. Now Xiaomi has announced a new technology that it will implement soon in its next mobiles, and that will offer us more capacity for its batteries, without increasing their size. That has been the desire of many manufacturers over the years, to be able to create ever-larger batteries without penalizing weight or thickness of the telephone. And that is what Xiaomi is going to achieve with this new technology.

And that is what we have known now, an announcement by the Chinese manufacturer that precisely indicates that the batteries of their mobiles are going to improve substantially with a new technology that will be released very soon, and that could arrive in the next brand models.

So Xiaomi announced on the Chinese social network Weibo, where he has revealed the keys to this new technology. And it is that with it the batteries of Xiaomi mobile phones will have a 10% greater capacity without increasing size, so that in the same space they will be more capable. This would translate into up to an additional 100 minutes of autonomy, over an hour and a half, without increasing the weight or thickness of the phone. All this has been achieved thanks to the improvement of the PCM, the circuit protection module, which now has a different architecture, which allows saving space, and therefore increasing the capacity without exceeding the size of the previous batteries, and also their problems.

What mobiles will debut this technology?

Everything would make you think that the Xiaomi 12 should be the phone of choice to have these new batteries, but it will not be like that. Since from what we have known, this technology is going to be available from the second half of next year. Something that gives us an interesting clue, since put to speculate we would see this technology quite adequate for certain devices of the brand.

In the second half of 2022, the Xiaomi Mix 5, or a new generation of the Xiaomi Fold. And it is that folding mobiles could be the great beneficiaries. Because of their architecture they cannot introduce large batteries, so increasing the capacity would be key to offering better performance and more autonomy without having to penalize the extravagant design of folding phones.

And it is that this improvement would not be very substantial in the current Xiaomi phones, taking into account that you are betting on mobiles with very fast charges and contained capacity batteries. But it is undoubtedly great news, since this technology will surely end up reaching mobiles of all ranges, not just the high one.