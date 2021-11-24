Following the nomination of Victoria Rodriguez Ceja to the governorship of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that there will be no government intervention in monetary policy decisions.

Asked about international speculation that he seeks to nominate someone close to the government to intervene in the decisions of Banco de México, The federal president said that Rodríguez Ceja will act responsibly and in accordance with the central bank’s regulations.

“From the beginning we have expressed and have demonstrated with actions to be respectful of the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico, there is not a single interference from the government, from the Ministry of Finance in the decisions of the Bank of Mexico and, not a single one and we will not do it, “said the Tabasco man at a press conference.

Read: AMLO proposes Victoria Rodríguez Ceja for Banxico

“Because we do hold the criterion that outside the law nothing and above the law no one, now there is the rule of law, before there was no, it was the state of crooked, bribery,” he said.

He considered that the postulation of the Undersecretary of Finance Expenditures will guarantee the autonomy and integrity of the institution and will not allow instructions to be given.

“It has criteria, it is autonomous, independent, she is an integral woman, she is not a technocrat who receives instructions from the Secretary of the Treasury or the president, that has already gone down in history, “he said.

This morning, the President of the Republic announced Rodríguez Ceja’s nomination to Banxico, after he decided since August that Arturo Herrera, his former Secretary of the Treasury, would not compete for this assignment.

