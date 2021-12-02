President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the economy will grow 6% this year and presumed that despite the pandemic, no public debt was contracted and there is stability in the peso.

“Almost all forecasts agree that the economy will grow around 6% this year, we have not contracted additional public debt, the peso did not devalue during the first 2 years and 11 months of the six-year term as it had not in three decades; however, due to external factors in November it depreciated by 4%, there is stability in our currency ”, he said.

In the Zócalo of Mexico City, the president presumed that today an increase in the minimum wage of 22% was agreed between the labor sector, employers and the federal government for next year, which means, he said, that during his tenure the The increase in the minimum wage has been 65% in real terms.

“The minimum minimum wage in the border area has more than doubled in the time we are in government,” he said amid shouts of support from “AMLO, AMLO!”

In addition, López Obrador assured that there was the recovery of 1,395,000 jobs that were lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to them another 320,000 new ones are added.

“So now there is the highest figure in history in terms of formal employment, with 20 million 933 thousand workers registered in the IMS and with a salary of 13 thousand pesos per month,” said the head of the federal Executive.

