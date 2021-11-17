As you probably already know, yesterday the multiplayer from Halo Infinite for all. Yes, this experience free-to-play is now available for consoles Xbox and PC, which means that fans around the world have already had a chance to try it out for themselves. Although most agree that it is amazing, there also seems to be some discontent with the progression of the Battle Pass.

In case you weren’t aware, the Battle pass on Halo Infinite They are not valid, that is, you can advance at your own pace without the constant pressure of time. But this also represents a much slower progress, which gives you experience for completing certain challenges within the game, and not just for playing it. As well, Brian Jarrard, community director of Halo Infinite, He spoke about it with the following tweet:

“Thanks to everyone who has tested the Halo Infinite beta so far. Just so you know, the team is researching the Battle Pass progression and gathering information from yesterday’s sessions, and we’ll share what’s new when we get it. Please keep sending us your feedback and raise the flags as you see them. “

Given this, the community was not very satisfied and took advantage of Reddit and the forums of 343 Industries to express their opinions. These challenges are usually made up of things that you would not normally do in a normal game, such as killing a certain number of enemies with a specific weapon, and require that they be changed to better represent each game. From 343 Industries, and prior to the launch of the multiplayer, they promised there would be changes to the Battle pass and that it would be “a system in constant evolution”, so there is still hope that the system will change in the future.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: We must also be aware that this Battle Pass, unlike some others, never expires. That is, once you pay for it, you can progress at your own pace, however, I agree that this progress can feel quite slow with the challenge and challenge system, but it will be necessary to see if its authors really change it. or not.

