A few weeks ago, we knew about the case of a Hungarian neuroscientist named Viktor toth, who had made a platform adapted so that rats could play the video game Doom ii. Ok, its screen is a little simpler than usual and it has been necessary to hang them from a harness for them to play, but it is still an achievement. In fact, the result was such a success that at the time the scientist commented that he would like to create a twitch channel to publicize their work.

Therefore, in an interview conducted by Futurism, in which they have asked him several questions made with his experiments, they could not miss the opportunity to ask him if he has finally encouraged himself to join the platform.

Toth has replied that he would, as he considers it a very valid form of monetize the project which, after all, for him is still a scientific investigation.

And it is that with this he has taken a new step in the investigation of the learning of these rodents, who have not handled the game by mere chance. They had previously been trained for it.

This is how Viktor Toth’s rats play Doom

The adaptation of Doom ii carried out by this neuroscientist consists, to begin with, of a low complexity map. Basically it is a corridor with an exit door and a single demon, which does not attack the player, how does it happen in the original version for humans.

The map is adapted, with a lower complexity than usual

But the most important thing is to get the rats to be able to operate the computer. For this reason, Toth has manufactured a platform composed of a big screen, a ball rubber coated with three bearings, various motion sensors and a harness. The players, called Romero, Carmack and Tom are conditioned to play with a stimulus consisting of sugar water that is supplied to them through a small tube.

In this way, when the rats walk, the game character does too. And when lifting the body with a trained movement previously the threat of the devil disappears.

It is not the first time that an animal plays video games with a fluency that some human beings would already like. In fact, Elon Musk got for a monkey to play Pong without any joystick, simply with the mind control provided by Neuralink. The CEO of the company published the video on YouTube, but did not bother to make a channel on Twitch. Something that Toth seems to want to do.

The future of the Twitch channel

Faced with the possibility of opening a Twitch channel, Toth only sees one problem. Would their rats be able to play long enough to Attract attention of your viewers? For now, Romero has endured 15 minutes.

It is quite surprising, because at that time the others already wanted to get off the platform. But he showed no signs of being tired. Therefore, if the others managed to reach more or less the playing time of Romero, between 10 and 20 minutes, he does think that would be enough. And, of course, he would be willing to make the channel. We will have to wait to see these three rats play Doom II on our screens. But, given what has been seen, perhaps the wait is not too long.