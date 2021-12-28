Anything you read today could be an April Fool’s Day joke. And the way the planet is right now, just about any day of the year seems like a bad joke. In this case, the question is very real. The Squid Game, the unexpected hit of the 2021 Netflix series originating in South Korea, is close to closing a deal for a third season.

Far are the voices of those who believed that the crude story of The Squid Game it might as well stay in a first season. With an unfinished story, its open ending let the viewers’ imagination fly to several more than feasible possibilities. To the taste of those who prefer revenge and those who prefer to continue their life despite everything. Now it seems like a third season of The Squid Game on Netflix it will give us all the answers, whether we want to or not.

Back in November of this year, Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of The Squid Game, confirmed the second season of the Serie. Without a date or a concrete plot on the table, the creator and Netflix had reached an agreement. Now, Dong-hyuk himself in an interview with a local Korean station, KBS, opens the door to a third season of The Squid Game. “We will come to a conclusion soon,” says the creator while hinting that the possibility of a third installment depends on the success of the second already signed between the parties.

A second of which dropped something else from the plot that surely has its reflection in a possible third season of The Squid Game. As expected, the story will follow in the footsteps of Gi-hun – played by Lee Jung himself – after winning the game prize. Also of the people he has met throughout his life, with which we can understand that the character’s daughter will be a fundamental pillar, as well as those he wants to persecute. Rumors of the return are added from detective Hwang Jun-ho. Killed at the hands of his brother, he ends up being the only one with Gi-hum to learn about the plans of the organization of The Squid Game.

Everything indicates that there will be many more squid games in this second season and, hopefully, a third on Netflix. The 2021 gold mine will have a lot to say for years to come.