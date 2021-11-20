The first and spectacular image of Helen Mirren as Golda Meir. (Courtesy photo).



With a striking resemblance, Oscar winner Helen Mirren joins a biopic again. The British actress, who knew how to play the Queen of England in the film The Queen (The Queen, 2016) for which he won an Oscar, he also knew how to give life to Catherine the Great in the HBO series and Elizabeth I in the 2005 miniseries.

The challenges seem not to scare this woman who moves like a fish in water when it comes to biographies of famous women. Now it was her turn to play the former prime minister of Israel. We are talking about Golda Meir, born in Kiev, Ukraine (at that time it was part of the Russian Empire and later it broke apart and Ukraine was created as an independent nation). Golda was the fifth prime minister of her country between 1996 and 1974.

The filming of the film, Golda, has as its first stage London from where The image of actress Helen Mirren was released already in character. The film will be directed by the Israeli, Guy Nattiv, who won an Oscar in 2019 for a short called, Skin, and has a script by Nicholas Martin (creator of a gem of English cinema: Florence Foster Jenkins).

The plot of the film will focus specifically on the year 1973, when the Yom Kippur War took place, a warlike confrontation initiated by the union of some Arab countries (led basically by the nations of Egypt and Syria) against Israel.

Golda Meir was the fifth prime minister of Israel between 1996 and 1974. (Photo by Getty Images)

It is not the first time that the life of this fascinating woman has been brought to the screen. Already in 1982, the Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman represented her on television in fiction A woman named Golda. The fiction, lasting four hours, was Bergman’s last performance before he died.

In 2019, the director Sagi bornstein premiered a documentary, also called Golda, which featured an interview with Golda on Israeli TV shortly before he died.

In a statement released by the film’s production company, Embankment, Helen Mirren referred to the character she has to play and who puts her before a new challenge. “Golda Meir was a formidable, uncompromising and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her in the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I just hope to do it justice! “the actress declared.

Nattiv, for his part, expressed his admiration for Mirren dating back many years: “She has brilliantly introduced herself into the character of Golda Meir with incredible talent, intelligence, depth and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman.”

The rest of the cast is completed by the French actress, Camille Cottin, (that we could see it in Call my Agent!). She will be Lou Kadar, Golda Meir’s personal assistant, while the Israeli actor, Rami Heuberger (who was part of the cast of the Schindler’s List), will assume the role of the Minister of Defense, Moshe Dayan. Finally, Lior Ashkenazi will play David elazar, the head of the Israel Defense Forces.

Until now, very little is known about other guidelines that the film will take, when it will finish filming and when it will be released. From what can be seen in the first and only image of the tape, all guns point to Mirren, who is sure to get a nomination for the entertainment industry’s top awards, the Oscars.

