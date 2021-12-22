This was the luxurious wedding of Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mara Patricia Castañeda

This was the wedding between Mara Patricia Castañeda and Vicente Jr. Photo: Televisa / Las estrellas

On December 12 he passed away Vicente FernandezAfter the interpreter’s death, various media outlets moved to the area where all the services were held to bid the “Charro de Huentitán” the last goodbye. For its part, Televisa, The company that covered a large part of “Chente’s” career, offered great coverage together with the journalist and ex-partner of one of his children, Mara Patricia Castañeda.

After this, social networks recalled the relationship between Vicente Fernández Jr. and the entertainment journalist, thanks to the fact that Mara Patricia got an exclusive from the eldest son of “Chente”.

However, it is important to remember that the history of both dates from 2007 to 2015, since they were married. Various media focused on the show have pointed out that Vicente Fernández Jr. always sought a rapprochement with the journalist every time he visited his father to interview him.

After the insistence, the show host agreed to go out with him and they began a relationship until they married December 15, 2007 when they decided to get married in a luxurious wedding in Mexico City.

The ceremony was marked by luxury, music and wealthy guests. During the first minutes of the reception, Vicente Fernández grabbed a microphone and sang some of his hits to liven up the atmosphere. As time passed, the spirits rose to the level and Veronica Castro joined Alejandro Fernández to sing for the couple.

On the other hand, The band El Recodo was the group that accompanied Mara Patricia and Vicente Jr. during their wedding and, for the comic part, Adrián Uribe played his iconic role as “El Vitor”.

Inside the dress, Mara Patricia she wore two wedding dresses, the classic white which he wore baggy and a much more youthful one in pink with orange. For his part, Vicenté Fernández Jr. wore one of the charro suits in honor of the family legacy and his hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The celebration was attended by various personalities from the national media, among which his father, Vicente Fernández, his brother Alejandro Fernández and the entire Fernández dynasty stood out.

And other celebrities from Televisa What Jacobo Zabludovsky, Joaquín López Dóriga, Carlos Loret de Mola, Gloria Trevi, Ana Gabriel, Verónica Castro and Eduardo Yáñez, among others. Even at the wedding, various characters of character could be seen politician such as former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, as reported by magazine People.

It should be noted that the distance, while they were married, would play against them since they lived separated by labor issues.

However, about eight years after the wedding, in 2015, the legal team of Mara Patricia Castañeda issued a statement announcing her separation from Vicente Fernández’s son: “I inform you of the decision that you made jointly with Mr. Vicente Fernández Abarca in terminating the marriage relationship that united them ”, read the statement signed by Gastón Esquivel.

Despite the rumors that revolved around the breakup of Vicente Fernández’s eldest son and the journalist from Televisa, the relationship between the two has been one of mutual respect. And it is that during the last tribute of Vicente Fernández, Doña Cuquita wife of the interpreter of Here Between Us He was in the front row next to his partner’s coffin, when he saw Mara Patricia Castañeda and received her with a big hug and asked to sit with her in that difficult situation.

