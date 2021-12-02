The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not stand still. Although everything seems to be contained and subject to what happens in Spider-Man: No way home, the story of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is not the only one that will be key in the great story developed through Disney. Another of the hinge films within that narrative is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, announced for the year 2023. About it, although there are not too many details, information is being revealed.

The movie saga Ant-man (Peyton Reed, 2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (Peyton Reed, 2018), to which he will join in a while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have revealed information or dealt with key events for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the case of the latest production, projected for 2023, the impact will continue in this line: It is estimated that the film will be in the Kang the Conqueror will act as a villain, and no longer in the kind of double role that he fulfilled in Loki.

In relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror emerges as the main threat of Phase 4, something similar to what Thanos represented for the Avengers saga. However, about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania There is still no more information about a possible plot, much less advanced images. Although recently, during an interview with THR, actress Hannah John-Kamen referred to her role as Ghost and revealed some detail about the role within the following film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly and a possible key role

Hannah John-Kamen played Ghost, a character who moved in different registers during Ant-Man and the Wasp. Within the comics, Ghost is also between different tensions and their roles often change. He is not a black and white character. His appearance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe was left open to a possible redemption. In this regard, the actress commented that this experience has been one of the best for her.

Beyond this assessment, the character was questioned about how he handled himself, doubting whether he was among the good guys or the bad guys. It is more complex. But at the time the actress herself commented that she was from the first group. However, this is expected to become clearer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film’s leading lady, Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp, gave some clues after reading the production script.

Made it through Collider, where she commented that she was “so excited” after reading the script. To this he added:

“Jeff Loveness is our new screenwriter for the film. We have never worked with him before. It is phenomenal. He is one of the best writers we have ever had. He has an incredible command of his voice. So on the page, he could hear all the characters and he knew that he had really tapped into each person’s unique personality. It’s going to be really special. He has a chance to be the best we’ve ever done. “

Within Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, It is not ruled out that Ghost has a key role while Kang the Conqueror is fully presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.