Dec 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM CET

EFE

The PP has demanded this Friday President Pedro Sánchez to apologize and the Government to assume political responsibilities for not fulfilling the commitment to lower the electricity bill “by adding to the wide album of lies and breaches.”

The demand of the PP, which is part of the # SánchezApagaYvete campaign, is accompanied by a video where the popular recall that the month of December ends with record prices in electricity and reviews Sánchez’s parliamentary interventions in which he promised to reach rates similar to those of 2018.

The day has come when Sánchez’s great lie is revealed with the light: his promise that we would pay the same as in 2018 is just another of his deceptions. He asked for resignations when the electricity went up 8% and now he is not even able to ask for forgiveness. # SánchezApagaYvete pic.twitter.com/LzrXsC6AGI – Popular Party (@populares) December 31, 2021

According to sources from the PP leadership, the commitment to lower the receipt has gone “to add to the extensive album of lies and broken promises that Sánchez collects. He is a collector of lies and he already has them for dozens. No matter how many tricks I do, with fake graphics in Moncloa, unfortunately, this year we will pay much more for the electricity bill “.

Also in a tweet, the PP Deputy Secretary for Communication, Pablo Montesinos, has insisted that “today Sánchez’s great lie about electricity is consummated. The record prices in 2021 ridicule his promise to pay the same as in 2018.”

Today the great lie of Sánchez about the light is consummated. Record prices in 2021 ridicule its promise to pay the same as in 2018. Won’t you ask for forgiveness? Is nobody going to resign from the Executive? There is an alternative to this misrule. # SánchezApagaYvete 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/mwSnQuikEb – Pablo Montesinos (@montesinospablo) December 31, 2021

“Isn’t he going to ask for forgiveness? Isn’t anyone going to resign from the Executive?“Asks the Deputy Secretary of Communication, who stresses that” there is an alternative to this misgovernment # SánchezApagaYvete. “

In the framework of this campaign deployed by the popular, the vice-secretary of Territorial of the PP, Antonio González Terol, He has also lashed out at Sánchez for his “bunch of defaults” and has assured that in 2022 there will be growth of more than 400% in the price of electricity.

“Today, December 31, the great lie of Sánchez about the light is consummated & rdquor ;. 🔴 He promised that in 2021 we would end up paying the same electricity bill as in 2018, and the sad reality is that all Spaniards have paid much more.# SánchezApagaYvete 👉 @Aglezterol pic.twitter.com/a2nupLAEUD – Popular Party (@populares) December 31, 2021

According to the popular responsible, only last week the energy bill increased about 500% and citizens have paid 95% more on average compared to 2020.

González Terol recalled that the rising cost of the bill is coupled with the rise in prices in the shopping basket and fuel, as well as toll announcements on motorways.

In addition, it has predicted that inflation will close the year at 6.7%, the highest in the last 30 years, which will place Spain “at the top, by discredit, of the EU “.

“On the last day of the year, we claim that there is another model to lower the electricity bill: that of the Popular Party and the alternative proposal of @pablocasado_“.# SánchezApagaYvete 👉 @anacamins pic.twitter.com/3jxBsu51eQ – Popular Party (@populares) December 31, 2021

Along the same lines, the general secretary of the PP in Madrid, Ana Camíns, he has vindicated his party’s proposals to lower the electricity bill “in the face of misgovernment and Sánchez’s collection of lies.”