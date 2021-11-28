Talleres-Aldosivi, Patronato-Godoy Cruz and Estudiantes-Vélez, the matches of the day

After the title of River Plate, the main attraction of the Professional Football League now goes through the bid to win a ticket to an international competition. The three duels in charge of raising the curtain on Date 23 are Talleres-Aldosivi, Patronato-Godoy Cruz and Estudiantes-Vélez.

WORKSHOPS-ALDOSIVI:

The first game of the day faced two teams forced to win, but for different objectives. In the stadium Mario Alberto Kempes, Workshops sought to get up after falling on the last date before Aldosivi, while Aldosivi He was looking to extend his good time to get away from the average red zone. Finally, the victory was on the side of the Cordoba by 2-0.

Nahuel Tenaglia He opened the account for the Cordobans five minutes into the second half. The defender anticipated at the near post at the exit of a corner and declared it 1-0. With only 10 minutes remaining to play, the Colombian Diego Valoyes he invoiced with a crossed auction and put definitive figures to the result.

After the fall against Gimnasia in La Plata, which left the title to the Millionaire, the Cordobans managed to recover. With an accumulated of 63 units in the Annual Table, the T today a ticket would be awarded to the next Copa Libertadores. Now five points are Boca Juniors and six is ​​Estudiantes de La Plata. While on Wednesday he will play the semifinal match of the Argentina Cup before Godoy Cruz.

The Shark It had been raised since the arrival of Martin Palermo and accumulated two victories in a row (Banfield and San Lorenzo). As a result of these triumphs, those of Mar del Plata had moved away from the bottom of the standings, although they are still committed to the average (they only surpass Godoy Cruz and Patronato).

Trainings:

Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes

Referee: Mauro Vigliano

BOARD OF TRUSTEES-GODOY CRUZ:

The shock that occurs in the Priest Bartolomé Grella It is essential for the future, since the two teams with the worst average in the Professional League will face each other. Although now there are no decreases, they must add to avoid problems next year. Board of Trustees receives Godoy Cruz. The referee is Pablo Dovalo and they televise Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports.

The Patron, although he has just fallen as a visitor to Huracán, became strong at home in his last appearances, accumulating a draw and two victories (Colón and Lanús). Those from Paraná, moreover, never beat the Mendoza in the five games they played in the First Division (one draw and four defeats).

The people of Mendoza, who have their heads divided in Wednesday’s momentous duel for the Copa Argentina semifinals against Talleres, have not won four games in ago and must resurface to continue in the race for a place in the next Copa Sudamericana. Accumulate a total of 42 units, seven less than Gimnasia La Plata, last classified.

Trainings:

Stadium: Priest Bartolomé Grella

Referee: Pablo Dovalo.

Television: Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports

STUDENTS-VÉLEZ:

Students look for a place in the Copa Libertadores against Vélez

The most outstanding match of the day will be in charge of closing the day. From 9:30 p.m., in La Plata, Students will play a good part of their future against a Vélez whose only incentive is to try to close the tournament as a River Plate escort. The referee will be Nicolás Lamolina and will televise TNT Sports.

The ClickAfter two victories in a row (Huracán and Godoy Cruz), he climbed positions and with a total of 57 points in the Annual Table, he was within reach of reaching the Copa Libertadores positions. It is only one from Boca and three from Talleres. However, he cannot relax, since Lanús (55) and Independiente (54) are located behind.

Ricardo Zielinski will have to make an obligatory modification, since he will not be able to count on the Uruguayan Matías Aguirregaray (muscular overload). In his place will enter Juan Manuel Sánchez Miño.

The FortFor his part, he has already assured his participation in the next Copa Libertadores and only aspires to add to continue increasing his average. Mauricio Pellegrino will bet on Agustín Mulet to replace the suspended Gerónimo Poblete.

Probable formations:

Students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera or Fernando Tobio, Nicolás Pasquini; Matías Pellegrini or Manuel Castro; Bautista Kociubinski, Fernando Zuqui, Juan Sánchez Miño, Gustavo Del Prete and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Velez: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Lautaro Gianetti, Francisco Ortega; Agustín Mulet, Federico Mancuello, Luca Orellano, Thiago Almada; Lucas Janson and Cristian Tarragona. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Stadium: One

Referee: Nicolas Lamolina

Hour: 21.30

Television: TNT Sports

