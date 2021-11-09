Tarancón, October 4, 2021. The City Council of Tarancón (Cuenca) has joined the Municipal Cattle-Meat Network, a platform with which organizations interprofessionals of the meat chain (Asici, Avianza, Intercun, Interovic, Interporc and Provacuno) want to thank the vital role that municipalities play in facilitating the development of this activity in rural areas.

The municipal plenary session has approved in its ordinary session in October a declaration institution in support of the country’s meat-livestock chain, in which its majority presence in rural areas stands out as one of the pillars of the Spanish agri-food sector, the more than two million jobs it generates nationwide and its economic contribution to agricultural and industrial production.

The mayor of Tarancón, José Manuel López Carrizo, has presented this motion in support of this entire industry that has so much weight in the town, with more than 2,200 direct jobs to which must be added all indirect employment in the transport sector .

The institutional declaration, approved unanimously in plenary, indicates that in Tarancón «A total of 2,200 jobs are generated through the activity of the meat sector, which represents a total of 920 million euros in turnover. Tarancón is known for its long commercial and meat industry tradition in the sector at a national level.«. This meat activity, moreover, «creates a network of service companies that are regular suppliers, generating wealth and indirect employment in many sectors, such as quality control, fluids, construction, industrial cold, etc.«. Its importance is such in Tarancón that the generation of direct and indirect industrial activity accounts for more than 70% of the region’s GDP, in addition to developing an important added value of commitment to the city, collaborating in social activities and generating financial and food aid to those most in need.

The Council’s agreement states that «given the relationship that unites this sector with the economy of Tarancón, and with a view to ensuring that it continues to be a lever for future economic growth, it is appropriate to give visibility to the relevance of the meat chain- livestock in the rural environment ».

The Municipal Cattle-Meat Network to which Tarancón has just joined is an initiative which also aspires to become a platform for dialogue between the private sector and the public at the municipal level. The objective is to seek synergies to promote the conditions that have allowed the livestock-meat chain to become the main economic engine of many of the municipalities and cities of the country.

The economic and social power of the chain It has also allowed its activity to become one of the main elements vertebrates of Rural Spain. The main reason is the capacity that companies have livestock and meat industries to create quality jobs in the municipalities, which allows many neighbors continue to live in the same localities where they were born and the depopulation. With the permanence of the inhabitants, other problems are also avoided related to population decline such as loss of social services, leisure alternatives, etc.



The impact of the livestock-meat chain is also significant at the national level, where contributes about 44,000 million euros to the national GDP and generates 672,000 direct jobs.

In addition, the activity mobilizes two million associated jobs that are framed in a varied selection of activities such as agricultural production aimed at feeding the livestock and professionals in the veterinary, feed, animal health, logistics and transport and auxiliary industries.

Livestock activity takes place in more than 350,000 farms throughout the national geography that make a contribution of 16,000 million euros to the Final Agricultural Production, of according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. In addition, during 2020, the Spanish meat industry put on the markets a total of 7.6 million tons of meats and 1.4 million tons of processed products worth 27,957 million of euros. With this production, Spain’s food sovereignty has been assured in what regards meats and has also allowed 3.2 million tons of meats and Assorted processed products have been exported to markets throughout the world. world. These transactions have reached a value of 8,660 million euros, with a 21% growth in foreign turnover and volume compared to the figures for the year previous. These figures have a special strategic relevance at a time when the

International trade is suffering a strong setback and where the livestock-meat chain has been erected as a guarantee to maintain the positive balance of the balance of payments.





The municipalities that wish to be part of the Municipal Livestock-Meat Network must approve in the municipal plenary session an institutional declaration in favor of the meat-livestock chain and accompany this decision with a communicative action. All the necessary information about the process, the purposes of the Municipal Network and the contact form are available on the platform’s website.

The Municipal Network for the livestock-meat chain intends to be a reflection of the great diversity that exists in Spain. For this reason, it intends that in the medium term its members include localities from all geographical areas of the country and that they are governed by political forces of all kinds. The initiative also takes care of demographic representativeness with the participation of municipalities of all sizes,

including those under 5,000 inhabitants, where the positive impact of the activity is even more notable.