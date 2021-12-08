The most remembered alliances between heroes and villains of the DC Universe

Learn about the strangest and most impossible alliances between the heroes and villains of the DC Universe, where differences were put aside to save the day

The DC Universe has given us the most extraordinary heroes of the publishing industry, as well as the most sinister villains in comics, but on some occasions these characters have had to put their differences aside to forge alliances.

Faced with great threats to the earth and the immense multiverse, heroes like Superman and Batman have had to join up with their great rivals like Lex Luthor and Joker to neutralize the dangers that lie ahead.

We share with you some of the alliances that heroes and villains have made in the DC Universe.

Hal Jordan and Sinestro

Before being seduced by the yellow ring of fear, Sinestro was part of the Green Lantern Corporation, although the security of his sector was carried with an iron fist. Sinestro and Hal Jordan joined forces to fight the macabre Black Lantern Corporation.

Sinestro and Jordan also joined forces to save the Green Lantern Corporation against the Third Guardian Army.

The heroes headed by Batman and Legion of Doom in Kingdom Come

One of the most acclaimed Elseworlds in DC Comics history is Kingdom Come, in which Mark Waid introduces us to one of the least expected and at the same time most chilling alliances of all time.

While Superman rebuilt the Justice League, some of the heroes led by Batman were reluctant to this new configuration and joined forces with Lex Luthor, in a strategy that led both sides to be studied in a more thorough way.

Wally West and Zoom

One of the fiercest rivalries in the DC Universe is that of Wally West and Zoom. While these two characters are always clashing, Wally Wets had to enlist Zoom’s help to reunite with his family.

Zoom actually used Wally to beat Barry, so Flash didn’t hesitate to beat them before reality was altered.

Batman and the Suicide Squad

In principle, the Suicide Squad fulfilled a mission, until Amanda Waller ordered her team to end the Justice League before those led by Superman and Batman ended the plans of Task Force X.

After a series of intrigues and betrayals hatched by Maxwell Lord, Batman has no choice but to team up with Harley Quinn, Lobo, Deadshoot and Killer Frost to save heroes and villains before it’s too late.

Justice League and Legion of Doom

In the sixth dimension, the Justice League met its counterpart from this dimension, which was not an example to follow, and to stop the plans of this evil version of the League, the most powerful team in DC teamed up. with the Legion of Doom of the Sixth dimension.

Although the union of these two teams was not as smooth as possible, the Justice League and the Legion of Doom of the sixth dimension were able to put an end to the plans of the League of this dimension, allowing the original team to return home. .

Superboy-Prime and Superman

Dark Nights: Death Metal brought us to Perpetua trying to rewrite the universe in his image and likeness, and for this he placed a brain in Batman powered by Doctor Manhattan.

Faced with this threat, the heroes had no choice but to join Superboy-Prime who looks sorry for his past and takes this opportunity to redeem himself, although this led him to sacrifice himself.

Heroes and villains before the Anti-Monitor

Without a doubt, the most important alliance was the heroes and villains of DC, who joined forces to end the Anti-Monitor’s plans, before this character ends its existence.

Deaths like those of Flash and Supergirl were some of the prices that were paid in this great battle in which everyone fought on the same side, leaving grudges and personal ambitions forgotten.

Batman and Joker

One of the sickest relationships between heroes and villains is that between Batman and Jolker, who despite their obvious differences, have teamed up on several occasions to save Gotham and the world from major catastrophes.

In Dark Nights Metal Batman and Joker defeated the Laughing Batman in the Batcave. In Batman: White Knight, once enemies join forces to end Neo-Joker’s terrorist plans. And in Batman: Last Knight on Earth, the ‘friends’ work together to defeat Omega, the tyrant of a dystopian world who has slain all heroes.

Superman and Lex Luthor

What had not been thought in the 20th century was made possible by the death and return of Superman, after the stage of the New 52, ​​where Luthor took advantage of an armor that he stole from Apokolips to honor Superman’s legacy.

With the return of the Man of Steel, Luthor left behind his rivalry with Superman to dispense justice in a very particular team, this before Luthor returned to the wrong steps.

No justice

One of the most important alliances in the DC Universe occurred after the events of Dark Nights: Metal where the wall of the source was fractured and this allowed the arrival of the Omega Titans.

Given this, Brainiac decides to bring all the heroes and villains of DC to form four teams which can contain the fury of these titans, before it is too late

