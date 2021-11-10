The Rodríguez family already knows what they will buy: an 82-inch screen, which they have already seen on the sales floor. But it will not be the only thing, you will take the opportunity to take a look at cell phones, another of the most demanded items.

The stores have ensured that, despite the logistical problems experienced this year worldwide, there is no shortage of stock this week.

(Diego Alvarez Esquivel.)



Inside the store in the Santa Cruz Atoyac neighborhood, the goods await. Javier Andrade, vice president of purchasing for Sam’s Club, says that the plans for this edition took more than a year. This strategy has allowed the company to cover the merchandise and maintain the stock, despite the logistics problems experienced worldwide. “The planning of the event lasts more than a year. When finished [el anterior] a meeting is held to correct errors, and we will begin with the following planning, “he explains.

The workers take a few minutes to dine and prepare for the sleep that awaits them. Behind the curtain, shoppers lengthen the line to enter. At 11:45, the wait is almost over. People inside the branch are grouped by the entrance. The screens and laptops on the shelves are on and, next to them, the group of salespeople at the ready.

Lines with large boxes will be a regular sight during this discount season, which ends on November 16.

(Diego Alvarez Esquivel.)



When the door finally opens, the carts enter. Some buyers stop at the screens at the entrance, take two, others as many as five. The technology and electronic corridors are the most crowded and, in several, you have to wait to pass. Some people enter the product data to compare on their cell phone, others go directly to fill their cart.

The store opened with a capacity of 60%, a voluntary restriction, since the epidemiological green traffic light allows full opening. To enter, people must wear face masks, go through the temperature measurement and the antibacterial gel station.