In 2021, the Mexican economy continued to be affected by the coronavirus, particularly due to interruptions in supply chains, bottlenecks and a shortage of components such as semiconductors.

Survey National monitoring of business perceptions, payment of Christmas bonus 2021 highlighted that 52% of businesses said that it was much more easy or something easier to pay the Christmas bonus compared to 2020; against 23% who indicated that it was something more or much more hard to pay.

The Vertiga report says that telephone surveys were conducted with main shareholders and CEOs of 902 companies in Mexico – small, medium and large – between November 29 and December 17.

The Federal Labor Law (LFT) establishes that the worker must receive, at least, 15 days of salary per year, or the proportional part, and must be paid before the December 20th .

The scenario for 2022 looks better, according to the results of the survey, as 50% of the participants said it will be something easier comply with the payment of this benefit, 15% indicated that it will be much easier do it; 18% will find it the same and 17% answered that it will be anything else or much more difficult.

Finally, a question that illustrates that coexistence habits have been picking up again this year is that 55% of companies said they had had an end-of-the-year party and 25% said they had not.