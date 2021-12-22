Surely you have heard of poke, a salad of Hawaiian origin that offers great versatility and healthy nutrients for the body, if it is made in its original format. We tell you what they are the ingredients that characterize a poke bowl, and we leave three recipes you can try at home.

The foods that cannot be missing in a poke bowl

This salad owes its name to the way the fish is cut, that is, by knife; hence it is called poke and we can add the name bowl given its traditional presentation in ready-to-eat salad format.

Thus, among the ingredients that cannot be missing in a traditional poke bowl is the Raw Fish which is normally marinated for a short time or seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger or others.

Although the characteristic fish is tuna, we can also go to other alternatives such as salmon, sea bass or shellfish such as octopus, prawns, prawns, or others. And if it is a preparation for vegans, we could also go to tofu to replace fish or shellfish.

Another characteristic ingredient of the traditional poke salad are the fresh seaweed next to vegetables diverse among which are usually not lacking the cucumber, avocado and onion or chives.

These last ingredients can be varied, and they can even add other alternatives such as carrots, lettuce, cabbages and other greens or vegetables.

Finally, poke yourIt should be accompanied by white rice in its traditional format but we can either go to a brown rice or another whole grain, such as quinoa or whole couscous that offer complex carbohydrates to the plate, also a source of quality proteins and unsaturated fats beneficial to the body.

The poke bowl recipes that we can create at home

Having seen that fish or shellfish are the most characteristic ingredients of poke, as well as cucumber, sesame oil, soy sauce and avocado, we leave three recipes that we can create at home:

Of course, at home we can create many versions taking into account that it is essential to include fresh fish or shellfish with a short marinating time, and vegetables as well as various fruits that give flavor and color to the dish. We can also add some cereal according to our needs, tastes and preferences.

The poke It is a very versatile and nutritious dish in its traditional format, which we can easily adapt to what we have at home, to solve a meal in no time.

