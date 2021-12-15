Dec 15, 2021 at 11:45 am CET

EFE

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will analyze the different options that are opened after the resignation of Iberia to buy Air Europe to guarantee the continuity of the activity and the operations of the second airline.

Sources from the Ministry of Transport have told Efe that Air Europa is a strategic company for Spain due to its importance for the aviation and tourism sectors. “The Ministry wants to send a message of peace of mind for employees, customers and suppliers from Air Europa. The Government is going to analyze the different options that are open in this situation, with the intention of guaranteeing the continuity of the activity and operations. “

They add that the Government has made its intentions clear from the first moment by lending its support, both through the Solvency Support Fund of the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI) and the Official Credit Institute (ICO), which they have put to disposition of the Globalia company -owner group of Air Europa- more than 600 million euros.

In a difficult environment for the air transport sector, the Executive indicates that it will continue working to strengthen business solvency, protecting adequate competition for the benefit of travelers and ensuring the proper use of public resources at all times.

He adds that they are continuously monitoring the evolution of the air transport sector to ensure proper functioning of services and operations and facilitate the adaptation of airlines to the conditions created by the COVID pandemic.