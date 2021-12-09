The Gemini exchange announced that as of December 14, Bancolombia users will be able to trade with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin.

The association is part of a government pilot program developed through the Financial Superintendency of Colombia (SFC), which seeks to bring cryptocurrencies closer to citizens in a simpler way.

The exchange also noted that this partnership serves as an important step towards the strategic expansion of Gemini’s presence in Latin America.

“We look forward to working closely with the Colombian crypto ecosystem and supporting crypto products that empower Colombians to take control of their financial lives.“stated Cynthia del Pozo García, Director of Strategy and Corporate Development for Gemini in a Press release.

Users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies directly with Gemini, while Bancolombia will facilitate selected clients to use their accounts (savings or checking) to finalize the purchase process through their digital channels or transfer the money they have in Gemini to an account that they associate with the bank.

“This means that Bancolombia does not intervene in the crypto-assets negotiation process, but will serve as a channel to facilitate it.”, He explained Cristina Arrastía, Vice President of Business at Bancolombia.

Colombia encourages Crypto-Fiat union

Colombia is appreciated as a territory with great potential for the development of new businesses and although it still does not have a clear regulation regarding the trade of cryptocurrencies, in this country a large amount of money is moved through crypto assets. This, among other facts, could have been the stimulus for Gemini to apply for this project together with other firms.

The project of the Financial Superintendency of Colombia will be carried out in the test space known as laArenera and consisted in performing operations of cash-in (resource deposit) and cash-out (withdrawal of resources) in deposit financial products on behalf of crypto-asset exchange platforms.

To carry out this project, 9 initiatives were selected through 9 different initiatives made up of alliances, made up of a supervised entity and a crypto-assets exchange platform established in the country.

Are alliances are:

Banco de Bogotá with Bitso,

Bank of Bogotá with Buda,

Bancolombia with Gemini,

The Coltefinanciera firm with Obsidiam,

Davivienda with Binance,

Fintech Powwi with Binance,

Coink signing with Banexcoin and

The fintech Movii with Panda and also with Bitpoint.

Based on the monitoring information and the completion of each phase of the pilot test, an analysis of the results will be carried out, which will allow participants to clearly visualize the scope and operational possibility in the future of the objective set with respect to use. and transactions with the referred cryptocurrencies in Colombia.

